No. 19 Texas Tech takes down No. 1 Baylor, 65-62

No. 19 Texas Tech went into the Ferrell Center in Waco on Tuesday night riding on momentum built in an upset win over then-No. 6 Kansas.

Well, coach Mark Adams and Co. kept riding that train and gained speed – lots of it.

The Red Raiders took down the No. 1 Baylor Bears on the road behind double-digit scoring performances from five of their players. Adonis Arms led the team in points with 14, also in rebounding with nine, followed by Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams with 13 apiece. Kevin McCullar pitched in 12 right in front of Clarence Nadolny's 11.

Baylor's 21-game win streak comes to an end thanks in part to Texas Tech' defense. The Bears turned the ball over 14 times and were held to 22 points in the paint.

This marks back-to-back Big 12 wins for the Red Raiders and their second straight win over an AP Top 10 team.

Keep in mind – Texas Tech is still without star Terrence Shannon Jr. McCullar was previously on the bench but made his return on Tuesday evening, sliding comfortably into an already smooth-operating lineup.

One thing unnoticed in the statbook would be the play of Marcus Santos-Silva, who locked down on his much smaller matchup on the perimeter forcing a prayer for Baylor from beyond the arc. The quick switch opened led to an open look but Santos-Silva came back to get in the shooter's way at the last nanosecond.

For a player that receives grief from fans and others, he looks like an improved defender on that play – And it's all thanks to Adams.