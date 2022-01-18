No. 18 Texas Tech overpowers No. 15 Iowa State, 72-60

No. 18 Texas Tech bounced back on Tuesday night with a 72-60 win over No. 15 Iowa State. The win comes after a road loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

Bryson Williams notched a team-high 16 points in the victory while Kevin Obanor pitched in 15 along with eight rebounds.

Texas Tech's second-half offense improved over time after both teams struggled in the first 20 minutes of play. The Red Raiders finished with a 20-of-46 mark from the field. However, Mark Adams' crew still shot poorly from beyond-the-arc with a 3-of-16 shooting night.

Free throw shots were another second-half adjustment for the Red Raiders. They finished with a 29-of-38 tally from the line after shooting 4-of-9 in the first half. From the field, Texas Tech went 50% in the second half knocking down 10-of-20.

The Cyclones shot 37% on the night, 23-of-63, and 19% from three-point range, 5-of-26. The Cyclones recorded 16 turnovers on the evening with the Red Raiders scoring 19 points off of those turnovers.

Iowa State had three players foul out over the course of the game including starting forward George Conditt. Caleb Grill, a starting guard, led the Cyclones with 17 points followed by guard Izaiah Brockington's 12.



Davion Warren had an 11-point contribution for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms was close to double-digits scoring but finished with nine. Kevin McCullar was once again the leader in assists for the Red Raiders with three. He scored seven on the night and grabbed six rebounds as well.



