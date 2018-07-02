RedRaiderSports.com

June 10

Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Illinois, Nevada Links: @bradenjones2000 Snapshot: Jones camped with Texas Tech before earning the offer. Shortly after he took an unofficial visit to Lubbock, but it wasn't enough as the OLB committed to Baylor later in the month.

After talking to coach Kingsbury, I’m Extremely excited and Blessed to announce I’ve received an offer from TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY!!🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Rny4Ob4BtU — jonesy (@bradenjones2000) June 10, 2018

June 16th

Other Notable Offers: Utah, Syracuse, Houston Links: @keeyon24 Snapshot: Stewart received his offer while on an official visit to Lubbock. The very next day he pulled the trigger and committed to the Red Raiders.

WOW I’m truly BLESSED and HONORED to receive a offer from from Texas Tech University 🔴⚫️ #GunsBlazin19 #WreckEm #Gunsup pic.twitter.com/eqDuZH8Sz5 — 𝒦𝑒𝑒𝓎𝑜𝓃 𝒮𝓉𝑒𝓌𝒶𝓇𝓉₂₄ (@keeyon24) June 16, 2018

June 17th

Other Notable Offers: Southern Illinois Links: @TreyDaGoat_ Snapshot: After camping with the Red Raiders and impressing the coaching staff, Cleveland earned a scholarship offer. It didn't take him long to make up his mind as he committed to Texas Tech the same day.

June 19th

Other Notable Offers: Oklahoma State, Boise State, Kansas, Memphis, Yale Links: @kiinggk Snapshot: Despite being a 2*, Rose has already picked up 3 Power 5 offers and multiple top group of 5 offers.

I want to thank God for an offer from TEXAS TECH !! 🔴⚫️ #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/sjESVPeDTS — Keivie Rose 🤴🏾⁴⁴ (@kiinggk) June 19, 2018

June 20th

Other Notable Offers: SMU, Houston, Texas State, UTSA, UNT Links: @king00770975 Snapshot: McGowen has long been in contact with OL coach Brandon Jones and was offered after taking care of some things off the field. He recently committed to SMU, but Tech will try and flip the Willis product.

Blessed to receive an offer from the Texas tech red raiders @Coachjonesb #wreckem 🔴⚫️💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/rI3wn9FeG2 — king (@king00770975) June 20, 2018

June 21st

Other Notable Offers: N/A, interest from Houston, Texas State, Houston Baptist Links: @alanona15 Snapshot: Orona was offered after impressing the coaching staff at a recent kicking camp. He verbally committed to Texas Tech a few days later.

I want to announce that I have been beyond blessed to receive my 1st offer from Texas Tech University! 🏈🙌🏾 #GunsUp! pic.twitter.com/iUpV6aeLXs — Alan (@alanona15) June 21, 2018

June 22nd

Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State Links: @Mightyy_K2 Snapshot: Black's recruitment is still in it's early stages being a 2020 prospect, but he has already picked up four Power 5 offers.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Texas Tech University 🔴⚪️⚫️#gunsup👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/OfsFnSVwxM — 2 (@Mightyy_K2) June 22, 2018

June 23rd