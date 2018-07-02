RedRaiderSports.com

New Texas Tech Football Offers: June
June 10
Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Illinois, Nevada
Links: @bradenjones2000
Snapshot: Jones camped with Texas Tech before earning the offer. Shortly after he took an unofficial visit to Lubbock, but it wasn't enough as the OLB committed to Baylor later in the month.
After talking to coach Kingsbury, I’m Extremely excited and Blessed to announce I’ve received an offer from TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY!!🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Rny4Ob4BtU— jonesy (@bradenjones2000) June 10, 2018
June 16th
Other Notable Offers: Utah, Syracuse, Houston
Links: @keeyon24
Snapshot: Stewart received his offer while on an official visit to Lubbock. The very next day he pulled the trigger and committed to the Red Raiders.
WOW I’m truly BLESSED and HONORED to receive a offer from from Texas Tech University 🔴⚫️ #GunsBlazin19 #WreckEm #Gunsup pic.twitter.com/eqDuZH8Sz5— 𝒦𝑒𝑒𝓎𝑜𝓃 𝒮𝓉𝑒𝓌𝒶𝓇𝓉₂₄ (@keeyon24) June 16, 2018
June 17th
Other Notable Offers: Southern Illinois
Links: @TreyDaGoat_
Snapshot: After camping with the Red Raiders and impressing the coaching staff, Cleveland earned a scholarship offer. It didn't take him long to make up his mind as he committed to Texas Tech the same day.
God’s Plan #Committed pic.twitter.com/93AleiQwsu— Trey Cleveland (@TreyDaGoat_) June 17, 2018
June 19th
Other Notable Offers: Oklahoma State, Boise State, Kansas, Memphis, Yale
Links: @kiinggk
Snapshot: Despite being a 2*, Rose has already picked up 3 Power 5 offers and multiple top group of 5 offers.
I want to thank God for an offer from TEXAS TECH !! 🔴⚫️ #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/sjESVPeDTS— Keivie Rose 🤴🏾⁴⁴ (@kiinggk) June 19, 2018
June 20th
Other Notable Offers: SMU, Houston, Texas State, UTSA, UNT
Links: @king00770975
Snapshot: McGowen has long been in contact with OL coach Brandon Jones and was offered after taking care of some things off the field. He recently committed to SMU, but Tech will try and flip the Willis product.
Blessed to receive an offer from the Texas tech red raiders @Coachjonesb #wreckem 🔴⚫️💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/rI3wn9FeG2— king (@king00770975) June 20, 2018
June 21st
Other Notable Offers: N/A, interest from Houston, Texas State, Houston Baptist
Links: @alanona15
Snapshot: Orona was offered after impressing the coaching staff at a recent kicking camp. He verbally committed to Texas Tech a few days later.
I want to announce that I have been beyond blessed to receive my 1st offer from Texas Tech University! 🏈🙌🏾 #GunsUp! pic.twitter.com/iUpV6aeLXs— Alan (@alanona15) June 21, 2018
June 22nd
Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
Links: @Mightyy_K2
Snapshot: Black's recruitment is still in it's early stages being a 2020 prospect, but he has already picked up four Power 5 offers.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Texas Tech University 🔴⚪️⚫️#gunsup👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/OfsFnSVwxM— 2 (@Mightyy_K2) June 22, 2018
June 23rd
Other Notable Offers: Illinois, Colorado, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Washington State
Links: @kyroncumby2
Snapshot: Cumby committed to Illinois on the 21st, and 2 days later Texas Tech offered the talented back. They will attempt to flip the Plano product.
#TexasTech offers Plano APB and #Illini commit Kyron Cumby. @RedRaiderSports https://t.co/ItKvMIvM84 https://t.co/hmyMAkwnRr— Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) June 24, 2018