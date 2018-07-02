RedRaiderSports.com

Ticker
New Texas Tech Football Offers: June

Motdytsj0e9lpojehvbm

June 10

Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Illinois, Nevada

Links: @bradenjones2000

Snapshot: Jones camped with Texas Tech before earning the offer. Shortly after he took an unofficial visit to Lubbock, but it wasn't enough as the OLB committed to Baylor later in the month.

June 16th

Other Notable Offers: Utah, Syracuse, Houston

Links: @keeyon24

Snapshot: Stewart received his offer while on an official visit to Lubbock. The very next day he pulled the trigger and committed to the Red Raiders.

June 17th

Other Notable Offers: Southern Illinois

Links: @TreyDaGoat_

Snapshot: After camping with the Red Raiders and impressing the coaching staff, Cleveland earned a scholarship offer. It didn't take him long to make up his mind as he committed to Texas Tech the same day.

June 19th

Other Notable Offers: Oklahoma State, Boise State, Kansas, Memphis, Yale

Links: @kiinggk

Snapshot: Despite being a 2*, Rose has already picked up 3 Power 5 offers and multiple top group of 5 offers.

June 20th

Other Notable Offers: SMU, Houston, Texas State, UTSA, UNT

Links: @king00770975

Snapshot: McGowen has long been in contact with OL coach Brandon Jones and was offered after taking care of some things off the field. He recently committed to SMU, but Tech will try and flip the Willis product.

June 21st

Other Notable Offers: N/A, interest from Houston, Texas State, Houston Baptist

Links: @alanona15

Snapshot: Orona was offered after impressing the coaching staff at a recent kicking camp. He verbally committed to Texas Tech a few days later.

June 22nd

Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Links: @Mightyy_K2

Snapshot: Black's recruitment is still in it's early stages being a 2020 prospect, but he has already picked up four Power 5 offers.

June 23rd

Other Notable Offers: Illinois, Colorado, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Washington State

Links: @kyroncumby2

Snapshot: Cumby committed to Illinois on the 21st, and 2 days later Texas Tech offered the talented back. They will attempt to flip the Plano product.

