The Texas Tech coaching staff has offered several new 2020 prospects over the past few weeks, including College Station A&M Consolidated athlete Nate Floyd.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound is considered by several college programs as a defensive back at the next level.

What you need to know...

...Floyd annonced his offer from Tech on May 13th

...The three-star prospect now holds 15 offers from programs across the country

...Texas Tech, SMU, Texas State and North Texas are the in-state offers Floyd holds at the moment