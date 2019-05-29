New 2020 Offer Q&A: Nate Floyd
The Texas Tech coaching staff has offered several new 2020 prospects over the past few weeks, including College Station A&M Consolidated athlete Nate Floyd.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound is considered by several college programs as a defensive back at the next level.
What you need to know...
...Floyd annonced his offer from Tech on May 13th
...The three-star prospect now holds 15 offers from programs across the country
...Texas Tech, SMU, Texas State and North Texas are the in-state offers Floyd holds at the moment
After a great talk with coach juice, I am extremely blessed to say I have received an offer from Texas tech university⚫️🔴 #WreckEm #saddleup @CoachJuice_TTU @ConsolFootball @R_Brauninger @simplyCoachO pic.twitter.com/K4yey42vwu— Nathaneal. (@natekeyon8) May 13, 2019
What is your current height & weight?
6-foot-1, 170-pounds
What is your favorite part of the recruiting process so far?
I really like all the attention that I am getting, and I am very grateful for that.
What new offers have you picked up lately?
Tech just offered me a few weeks back, and so did SMU. I have also received offers from Colorado State, Houston and Louisiana recently.
When do you plan on visiting Texas Tech and what other schools do you plan on visiting?
I plan on visiting Texas Tech this summer. I also plan on visiting Arizona and Notre Dame at some point, but I haven't decided on any other visits yet.
What has been your most memorable moment of your high school career?
Last year as a sophomore was my most memorable because it was my first year on varsity and just how we came together as a team and how hard we played for our seniors.
What are some goals you have for yourself next season or things you want to work on?
I want under 10 balls caught on me, and I also want to win a state championship. I want to also work on my leadership skills and better myself as a teammate. I need to be able to move on from the next play whenever I make mistake.
Who is your favorite football player and why?
I really like Jalen Ramsey because of his attitude and mindset, he is very skilled.
RRS THOUGHTS
Floyd was offered the same day as his teammate, wide receiver Devin Price, and the Tech coaches are now going after both prospects.
He is currently taking an unofficial visit to Arizona this week, then visits to both Texas Tech and Notre Dame should follow sometime this summer.
The three-star prospect earned First Team All-District honors on defense and special teams as a kick returner this past season. He also earned First Team All-District honors as a sophomore.