Multiple Red Raiders receive Big 12 Conference weekly honors
The Big 12 Conference office released this week's Player of the Week honors with three Red Raiders grabbing up four of the awards.
Texas' RB Roschon Johnson earned Newcomer of the Week with Texas Tech's Trey Wolff grabbing the Special Teams Player of the Week award, Jordyn Brooks being named the Defensive Player of the Week and QB Jett Duffey honored as the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Week.
"Hats off to them. Trey has put In numerous hours. Being a kicker – I can't Imagine that stress," OL Travis Bruffy said about his teammates. "I would tell them not to play In the past ... Unfortunately, we got to keep moving forward ... We always want to be progressing and not be as good as our last game but as good as we can be our next game."
.@jett_duffey completed:— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 7, 2019
✔️ 2⃣6⃣-of-4⃣4⃣ passes for 4⃣2⃣4⃣ yads.
✔️ 4⃣ passing TDs (no interceptions).
✔️ AND 1️⃣ rushing TD.
His performance guided @TexasTechFB to 5️⃣8️⃣6️⃣ yards of total offense en route to its first win over a ranked opponent at home since 2013. #Big12FB pic.twitter.com/TajgU3tp1j
The #Big12FB Defensive Player of the Week collected:— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 7, 2019
✅ a career-high 1⃣9⃣ tackles.
✅ 3⃣ sacks.
✅ 4⃣ tackles for loss.
✅ 𝗮𝗻𝗱 a forced fumble. @jordynbrooks25's three solo sacks were the most since 2016 and his 19 tackles were the most for a Red Raider since 2002. pic.twitter.com/dBiWC584pk
On his way to becoming #Big12FB 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸, @trey_wolff2 connected on 3⃣ field goals and registered a touchback in 7️⃣ of 9⃣ kickoff attempts as @TexasTechFB knocked off Oklahoma State. pic.twitter.com/vwu4XVpF5b— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 7, 2019