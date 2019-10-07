The Big 12 Conference office released this week's Player of the Week honors with three Red Raiders grabbing up four of the awards.

Texas' RB Roschon Johnson earned Newcomer of the Week with Texas Tech's Trey Wolff grabbing the Special Teams Player of the Week award, Jordyn Brooks being named the Defensive Player of the Week and QB Jett Duffey honored as the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Week.

"Hats off to them. Trey has put In numerous hours. Being a kicker – I can't Imagine that stress," OL Travis Bruffy said about his teammates. "I would tell them not to play In the past ... Unfortunately, we got to keep moving forward ... We always want to be progressing and not be as good as our last game but as good as we can be our next game."