After an action-packed Saturday with four (4) new verbal commitments for the 2020 class, the coaches kept the momentum going earlier this morning when Fort Bend Marshall offensive tackle Larry Moore announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

The three-star prospect took an official visit to campus this weekend and it was his first time on the South Plains.

"It was my first time going out there," Moore said. "It is a true college town and everyone loves the football program out there. We got to tour the facilities, the stadium and the campus. We also toured the dorms and that really stood out to me, because they are big apartments and really nice for the players.

"My host was Madison (Akamnonu) and he helped to show us around. We checked out the engineering building, met with some people from the college and learned more about my potential major."

Moore came into the weekend not really planning to make a commitment, but the visit quickly changed his mind.

"I was already thinking towards Texas Tech," Moore said. "I planned on waiting a few months, but then I went out there and really like it. My parents were with me and they really liked it too. We were talking about it because there were a handful of guys who committed on Saturday evening.

"I actually committed earlier this morning. I had a meeting with the coaches before we left town, and that is when I told them about my commitment. I met with Coach (Matt) Wells, Coach (Julius) Brown and Coach (Mike) O'Guin. They were all excited, and I think that I caught them by surprise a little."

