Three-star QB Maverick McIvor set for Texas Tech visit
San Angelo (Texas) Central quarterback Maverick McIvor has an unofficial visit to Texas Tech scheduled for this Thursday. The three-star gunslinger received an offer from the Red Raiders on May 7.
Familiar territory: McIvor first visited the campus last year during the team's game against Oklahoma State. He said he is looking forward to checking out the facilities and the school more since it was a short visit last time.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news