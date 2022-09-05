“Cole Spencer is out for the year,” McGuire said. “We made that determination. It’s a lower back that’s giving him a lot of trouble. The good news is that we are going to medical redshirt him, and we’ll get him back next year.”

McGuire gave injury updates surrounding the team which included important decisions on Cole Spencer and Tyler Shough.

On Monday, head coach Joey McGuire spoke to the media on the first day of Houston game week.

McGuire spoke about Tyler Shough who exited the game against Murray State with a shoulder injury.

“It’s still a shoulder, he goes in Wednesday,” McGuire said. “I know he will not play against Houston, and he will not play against NC State.”

Later in the press conference, McGuire continued to elaborate on the injury to Shough.

“It looks like it’s more of a collarbone,” McGuire said. “I’m hoping that it’s less than six, but its anywhere from 3-6 weeks for him to come back.”

McGuire said surgery is on the table for Shough, which would be the six week return for the quarterback.

Texas Tech Injury Report 9/5:

Out for Houston: Shough (3-6 Weeks), Valdez (NC State), Watts, Lewis (NC State)

Questionable: Coy Eakin (groin), Jordan Brown

Returning for Houston: Robert Wooten, Bryce Ramirez, Joseph Adedire, Landon Hullaby

McGuire moved on to talking about the opponent in Houston and the game plan for this week.

“They’re a big opponent now,” McGuire said. “I know their quarterback well, versatile quarterback, big arm, can run. He’s going to be a threat.”

McGuire continued to speak about the Cougars and echoed excitement ahead of the matchup.

“They are a Big 12 opponent,” McGuire said. “They’re a ranked opponent and we’re going to see each other for a long time. This is going to be a really good test.”