The culmination of a spring’s worth of practices took place on Saturday with Texas Tech holding its spring game at Lowrey Field in Lubbock. Head coach Joey McGuire, along with Myles Price, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and CJ Baskerville spoke to the media following the event. Here are the takeaways:

Joey McGuire

Opening statement:

“First, I’m really excited. The biggest thing with these spring games and you’re going live, of course not the quarterbacks, but you know, it’s your last practice. You’re making sure like hey, please come out healthy, you make sure everybody that came in walks out of here in good shape, and we did. We were really healthy. I was proud of both sides of the ball. I think some coaches that were here before might have been disappointed, but you gotta remember I’m a defensive head coach. Those turnovers were really nice, I don’t want to do that against anybody else, but it was good to see the defense… I thought CJ Baskerville really showed up today, No. 9 at safety. I thought (Taylor-Demerson) did a really good job. At the end the offense ended up winning the redzone lockout, probably did a little more tempo in that period and it helped them. I think Tahj (Brooks) and (Cam’Ron) Valdez got behind the pads and ran the ball, excited to see those guys. Sometimes the coaches both get frustrated because I tell them ‘Hey, we just need to come out, line up, and play,’. And so it takes some of the things away that we would normally do in a game, but we got better today.”

More on CJ Baskerville’s performance:

“Well, we didn’t do as much (schematically). (Marquis) Waters led the nation in tackles for loss as a defensive back, so that position is so critical in our defense because we’re going to do so much with him. I thought today he did a phenomenal job in coverage. He made a big tackle here in the redzone and then the next play was the interception. But I thought he did a good job in coverage because he’s on slots and we’ve got one of the best slots in the country in Myles Price. There were a couple times the ball was thrown that way and CJ was in perfect position. He’s a really, really smart football player. He’s physical, he’s 6’2, probably 215 pounds and he’s gonna have a great year.”

On the NCAA rule change to no longer stop the clock on first downs:

“That won’t change anything. You know, we’re gonna be a tempo team and usually we’re tempo off of first downs, like a lot of tempo teams are so we’ll just get lined up. When they put that ball in play, we’ll be ready to go. The reasoning behind that is that they’re fixing to expand the playoffs next year in 2024 and so the study right now is the impacts that players are taking through that little bit longer of a season. So to take seven to 10 plays out of the game and just string it out the entire year, you’re going to take some plays off these guys. I thought Kirby Smart though, did a good job, explaining. Because one of the rules that was brought up, and I’m glad it didn’t pass because it would have totally changed the game, but there was a point that they were actually talking about not stopping the clock on an incomplete pass. It’s one thing now that we’re playing like the NFL, but it’s another thing totally changing the game and I was really against that… I think it was the best of both worlds to take some off of these guys.”



