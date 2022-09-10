McGuire recaps wild win, 2-0 start to the season
Texas Tech defeated #25 Houston on Saturday for their first win against a ranked opponent since 2019.
Head coach Joey McGuire spoke about the victory and the 2-0 start to the season for his Red Raiders.
“I’ve got the toughest, hardest working, most competitive team in the country,” McGuire said. “I can’t think of a game that is more indicative of our character. We’re going to enjoy this for 24 hours and we’ll get back tomorrow.”
McGuire continued about his team and the quarterback in Donovan Smith.
“We play for each other,” McGuire said. “He’s got a very strong voice in that locker room.”
During the game, Weston Wright was carted off due to an evident injury. McGuire gave an update on the starting left guard.
“We’re not really sure, it looked like an ankle. Hoping it’s not a high ankle sprain. He’s sprained that ankle before,” McGuire said.
McGuire alluded to a few more nagging injuries being a possibility but nothing he considered serious.
“Some knicks and bruises,” McGuire said. “Drew is going to be busy tomorrow; he’ll have them ready for next week.”
One of those players could be Kosi Eldridge, who left before the team to the locker room at halftime, but said he was fine postgame.
“I can assure y’all, there was nothing wrong,” Eldridge said.
McGuire spoke about what could be wrong with the outside linebacker but believed that it was nothing serious.
“He got a helmet on his lower knee and it kind of went numb for a second,” McGuire said. “We brought him in and he was ready to go, they got him back.”
McGuire spoke about his defense and the job they did to keep the Red Raiders in the game despite the lackluster play at some points from the offense.
“We play defense in West Texas,” McGuire said. “I hang our hat on that, you know, the defense was saying ‘we get another shot’ after we gave up one in the first overtime. They just wanted another shot to come and play again.”
McGuire spoke about the frustrations that were brought by Donovan Smith at points throughout the game and whether there was a chance Behren Morton could’ve gotten into the game.
“When bad things happen, we want them to be able to fight through it, especially so early in the season,” McGuire said. “Donovan played well early and there were probably some things, interception wise, that we could’ve gone with Behren, but we wanted to see him fight through it.”