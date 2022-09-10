Texas Tech defeated #25 Houston on Saturday for their first win against a ranked opponent since 2019.

Head coach Joey McGuire spoke about the victory and the 2-0 start to the season for his Red Raiders.

“I’ve got the toughest, hardest working, most competitive team in the country,” McGuire said. “I can’t think of a game that is more indicative of our character. We’re going to enjoy this for 24 hours and we’ll get back tomorrow.”

McGuire continued about his team and the quarterback in Donovan Smith.

“We play for each other,” McGuire said. “He’s got a very strong voice in that locker room.”

During the game, Weston Wright was carted off due to an evident injury. McGuire gave an update on the starting left guard.

“We’re not really sure, it looked like an ankle. Hoping it’s not a high ankle sprain. He’s sprained that ankle before,” McGuire said.