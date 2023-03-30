Head Coach Joey McGuire

Injury updates on Miquel Dingle, Loic Fouonji and Sheridan Wilson:

Dingle: “He’s got an AC sprain. As soon as he feels good where he can make contact (he’ll be back). He’s just rehabbing it. He hurt it the first day (in pads) Saturday… We had guys play with it last year, so if we were playing he would play… We’re just not going to put a guy in that situation not playing games, because a lot of times you can do a lot of things for a game to get the shoulder ready versus just practice.”

Fouonji: “Just returned to play. He’ll do routes on air. He’s got a hamstring, so it’ll be routes on air on Saturday and then full go, so he’ll get some practice.”

Wilson: “Hand. He’ll be back, I expect him back not for this Saturday but our next scrimmage. He just got caught between two helmets, so we’ll cast it. Again, you know, it’s different. It’s kind of like if you’re playing a game versus spring ball and what you’re trying to do. You’re trying to get as many reps, but you also want to make sure you can be as healthy as you can going into June to make a really big push, being bigger, faster, stronger.”

On how the 2024 recruiting class is shaping up:

“It’s gonna be a smaller class. I think we’ll probably be right at 18. We’ll just see if anybody declares and then the seniors that are leaving, I feel good man. We had a huge guy on campus last week, and we got some big time dudes coming in. It’s really good they get to see us practice. It’s easy when you’re on the phone or FaceTime or in person and you’re selling the university. It's all nice and fuzzy and everybody feels good, it’s different whenever you get down here. But you know, coach Ah You’s drills, or coach Fitch, or coach Hamby, coach Perry, now the heat turns up.”

Coach C.J Ah You

On Dylan Spencer:

“A lot of learning. He’s getting his feet wet. There’s a lot of things that he’s not used to doing. But everyday he’s getting his foot forward and he’s improving daily and what we’re asking him to do. He’ll get a lot faster as things are getting more comfortable.”

On the depth of the room:

“We have great depth, now where that depth ends up being in the first week of the season? We’ll find out, that’s what we’re doing. We have plenty of guys that are capable of taking on roles, playing a big part of our success. But we’re just trying to figure out who we got right now… Whoever wants to step up, it's an open competition. There’s nothing set in stone. Everything is pencil. We’re trying to find the right combinations, of who does what, where we can put them with their skill set. I have no idea what we’re gonna have.”



