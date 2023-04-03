Monday marked a momentous day for Texas Tech as former North Texas head coach Grant McCasland was introduced to the public as the 19th head coach of the Red Raiders. Following a ceremony in the United Supermarkets Arena, McCasland took some time to speak to the media about what he expects going forward. Here are the takeaways from McCasland’s first media availability:

On what he looks for in a player during a recruitment process:

“There’s three components that have to be a big part of recruiting. I think you’re going to look at the measurables and talent, and those are the obvious. My wife has told me Michael Jordan is a really good player, so I know she can recognize talent but then I think there’s a love for the game that you can’t teach. That’s probably where we start, because if you love basketball then you’re willing to do a lot of things to get better and that takes conversations more than it takes what you can see… I think there’s a field component, like guys who can really play the game. You can see it, know what the other four players on the court are supposed to be doing with you. If you can combine like a love for it and a feel for it, then I think the ceilings are limitless.”

On specific schematics of his defensive system:

“There are nuances to it and it continues to evolve and I gotta be honest, a big influence on that was Mark Adams. Played in the league against him as a young coach, had five years of trying to play against him and you can’t run plays. And then we got to North Texas, after our second year we adopted a lot of the no-middle philosophy and put our own spin on it in ways that we do things different… We don’t play much zone, we do have some three-quarter court things that we do, but you know, it’s all personnel too. We’re going to try to fit what we do to our personnel, and I think that will take some time to figure out.”

On timeline for filling out assistant staff:

“Part of this journey is figuring out, you know, coming from a staff and coach (Ross) Hodge is going to be named the next head coach at the University of North Texas, he and I have been friends since we were in junior college… so him being a part of getting the job and then trying to identify and clarify what we’re doing. We’ll release some names here in the next couple days, and then we’ll continue to release some more staff members as we get closer. But I didn’t try to predetermine what we were going to do. We tried to pour our heart into the season we were in but I do feel really excited about the people that are going to join us.”

On what he has heard from the remaining members of the team since being hired:

“The biggest thing I heard is they want to win. Now I think the expectation of the community and the expectation of the program and where we have it, there’s an expectation to win. They wanted to get back to winning and playing in March. But they’re also very complimentary on moving forward and how we can do it. And I think that was the positive part too, is there’s a lot of hope in the locker room and excitement.”



