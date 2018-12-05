Ironically, the two Texas running backs that Wells and his staff targeted in the 2019 class also held offers from Texas Tech's previous staff.

Despite committing to Illinois in June, Cumby has remained on the Red Raiders' radar and visited Lubbock in November. Dinka continued to show interest in Texas Tech until he committed to San Diego State in September.

While Red Raider athlete commit Velton Gardner could move to running back if/when he arrives on campus, nothing is guaranteed for the class at his point. It seems likely that new running backs coach DeAndre Smith will try to flip either Cumby or Dinka, so be on the look out for early in-home visits with these prospects.