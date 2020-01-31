Manor safety Devin Lemear talks Texas Tech offer
With just a few days remaining in the NCAA contact period, the Texas Tech coaches went back to a familiar school and offered an intriguing 2021 prospect. Ranked as a 3-star prospect, Manor safety Devin Lemear picked up an offer from the Red Raiders just a day after committing to Big 12 rival TCU.
What you need to know...
... Lemear picked up his first offer while on an unofficial visit at TCU on Sunday, January 26th.
... He announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs a couple days later on Tuesday the 28th.
... Lemear announced his offer from Tech on Wednesday the 29th. TCU and Tech are his two offers so far.
Picking up his first couple offers: "To be honest, I’m just trying to soak all of it in. I’m just blessed to be in the position I’m in right now. I’m honored that schools are beginning to take notice of me."
Relationship with Tech staff: "The main coaches I’m in contact with are Coach Steve Farmer and Coach Matt Wells. The relationship I’ve built with them is still in the beginning stages but I can see they view me highly."
No talking needed👿 pic.twitter.com/aOlCJI8ozm— Devin Lemear (@d_lemear7) September 28, 2019
Status of commitment to TCU: "I am indeed committed to TCU and me and those coaches have built a GREAT relationship over our entire recruiting process. It’s still extremely early in my recruiting process to say it’s over but as it stands right now, I’m highly favoring TCU due to the great relationship I’ve built with them and my visits to the campus."
Plans to visit Lubbock? "As far as a visit to Tech goes, I’ll have to talk to my parents about that. As of this moment I am committed to TCU, so out of respect for them I don’t want to do anything to rub them the wrong way."
Texas Tech signee and HS teammate Tahj Brooks: "I love my brother Tahj to death and he for sure tells me about how I will love Tech. We haven’t really sat down quite yet to talk about all of it though."
Other schools in the mix: "As of this moment, I don’t believe any schools are “close” to offering but some schools that are picking up interest would be UT, Oklahoma, Baylor and some more I can’t quite remember off the top of my head."
Goals for senior season: "My personal goals going into my senior season are to win a state championship and continue imposing my will against whoever is lined up across from me."