With just a few days remaining in the NCAA contact period, the Texas Tech coaches went back to a familiar school and offered an intriguing 2021 prospect. Ranked as a 3-star prospect, Manor safety Devin Lemear picked up an offer from the Red Raiders just a day after committing to Big 12 rival TCU.

What you need to know...

... Lemear picked up his first offer while on an unofficial visit at TCU on Sunday, January 26th.

... He announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs a couple days later on Tuesday the 28th.

... Lemear announced his offer from Tech on Wednesday the 29th. TCU and Tech are his two offers so far.

Picking up his first couple offers: "To be honest, I’m just trying to soak all of it in. I’m just blessed to be in the position I’m in right now. I’m honored that schools are beginning to take notice of me."

Relationship with Tech staff: "The main coaches I’m in contact with are Coach Steve Farmer and Coach Matt Wells. The relationship I’ve built with them is still in the beginning stages but I can see they view me highly."