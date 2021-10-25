Making a change is 100% somebody else's call, but the climate is in place

A little clarification on the first day of what figures to be a murky week around the Texas Tech football program: What I wrote Sunday was not in any way, shape or form a call for Matt Wells to be fired.

Simply stated, that’s just not what I do. That’s for somebody much smarter and plugged-in to decide. That’s for somebody else in the media who believes he or she is much smarter than me – which doesn’t take much, to be fair – to throw out like red meat to sharks. I’m too damn stubborn to pander.

The reasons I don’t and won’t wander down that path are numerous. A big one is that as a husband and father, it’s hard for me to separate the fact that an awful lot of people are directly affected by rumor, innuendo and whatever might follow. These men are people first with real lives before they are anything else and they deserve the same respect that I would afford anyone I encountered walking down the street.

Focusing only on Wells here, if you don’t recognize that he is a good man who cares about the Texas Tech program and wants it to take off and fly, then you are blinded by passion and frustration. Peel that away if you can. Nothing wrong with looking at a man through different prisms. That’s as long as I will stand on my soapbox.

That said, what 30-plus years covering sports tells me is that there are some awfully tough decisions coming with heavyweight decision-makers involved, just as was the case last year. This time is different, though. In fact, this time looms as different as anything as I have ever encountered before for myriad reasons.

As some might know, a big chunk of my career was covering LSU athletics, so I was front-and-center for all of Les Miles’ 12-year tenure, which was remarkable in a lot of ways. Also saw the proud men’s basketball and baseball programs go through tough stretches that ended with firings. So I saw firsthand how an up-and-down athletic programs can torment a loyal, passionate fan base.

The difference? LSU’s football ups were a lot higher, and the downs weren’t anywhere in the neighborhood of 8-loss seasons or consecutive losing campaigns. The last time the Tigers were sub-.500 was 2000, the year before Nick Saban rolled into Baton Rouge.

That differences between LSU and Texas Tech don’t make the aggravation level any easier to come to grips with, though. The same powerful indicators are there, but with another important variant -- the perpetually burgeoning presence of social media. The threads are common and seem to be intensifying.

Lagging attendance: Haven’t seen a massive exodus yet, although the home crowd was smaller Saturday, but that can be attributed to some degree to an 11 a.m. kickoff. When crowds dwindle, the factor of the economic impact on an athletic program and community are impossible to ignore.

Growing apathy: As much as the loss to Kansas State stings, the disappointment was wrapped more in a pervasive notion of “same ol,’ same ol’ ” than the raw anger that erupted after the blowout loss to Texas flared up bigger after TCU thumped the Red Raiders. Not that losing is accepted, but seems to be more expected.

Recruiting erosion: Uncertainty and rumors will unravel recruiting efforts more and faster than anything else, which is where the social media aspect is most powerful. Although that can be true in a double-edge sword sort of way. Losing does its own level of damage. Recruits in a home stadium when things are clearly uncomfortable is another layer. The third ingredient of the unholy recruiting-crushing trinity has become what recruits read on social media. Everybody has a right to their opinions and places like message boards, Twitter, Facebook and whatever other platforms old dudes like me aren’t aware of are where those opinions are shared and cultivated. No blame in any direction -- that’s just the world we live in now.

Shake it out and the math is pretty simple:

Less money spent at games + growing disinterest + slippage in recruiting = a tough climate for a coaching staff.

Fairly or not, that seems to be the perception of where Wells and his staff stand right now, and that makes for a bumpy ride this week and the rest of the season unless and until the Red Raiders can generate the kind of season-changing head of steam that they so desperately need.