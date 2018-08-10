Texas Tech will take on Ole Miss in Houston at NRG Stadium on September 1st, and the RedRaiderSports team is already beginning to take a look at the matchup and today our team takes a closer look at the Rebels' offensive attack. For more team updates and recruiting information throughout the year, now is the time to take advantage of the GetGear99 promotion. Sign up for an annual subscription and receive a $99 dollar gift card to the Rivals Shop. This is essentially a free one year subscription to the Rivals network and RedRaiderSports for free, so take advantage today!

First year head coach Matt Luke and Ole Miss will enter the 2018 season with arguably one of the most explosive offenses in all of college football. Luke was promoted to full-time head coaching position after he was able to guide the Rebels to a 6-6 season after the departure of former head coach Hugh Freeze. Quarterback Shea Patterson has transferred out to Michigan, but Jordan Ta'amu will pick up right where he left off the 2017 season. Ta'amu was forced to step in for Patterson after injury, and the 6-foot-2 quarterback led Ole Miss to victories in 3 of their last 4 games, including a win against No. 17th ranked Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl to conclude the season. Ta'amu ultimately appeared in 7 games, making 5 starts. Ta'amu threw for 1,628 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also adding 4 touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Ta'amu returns as the nation's leader in yards per attempt off play-action passes pic.twitter.com/F3bAqUka0d — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 8, 2018

Ole Miss was able to finish the year strong with wins in 3 of their last 4 games after stumbling to begin SEC play. Head coach Matt Luke says that in order for the Rebels to take that next step offensively, they will need to be more consistent on the ground. Ole Miss finished 2017 ranked 105th in rushing offense averaging 133.9 yards per game on the ground. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo admits that at times he was too quick to give up on the running game after his team got behind. Longo hopes to shift toward a more balanced gameplan with more emphasis on running the ball on early downs. Longo will also shift to mixing up his formations and putting in sets with multiple tight ends on the field in an attempt to help the Rebel running game. The Rebels lost running back Jordan Wilkins and his team-leading 1,011 yards rushing to graduation. The Rebels have turned to the junior college ranks to fill the void at the position. Scottie Phillips is expected to compete with Armani Linton and Eric Swinney early on. D'Vaughn Pennamon and D.K. Buford are expected to return to the competition later in the fall after missing the spring recovering from injuries. Longo is hoping to utilize the legs of Ta'amu this year and has implemented more RPO's to the playbook for the upcoming season.

When the Rebels are on the field, Red Raider fans will see an offense that resembles Kliff Kingsbury led teams of the past. Phil Longo loves to rely heavily on his quarterback and will throw the ball more than most SEC teams do. Longo is a big fan of Kliff Kingsbury and has used Kingsbury as a source of inspiration for his style of offense. The Rebels will line up in a lot of five-wide looks in an attempt to utilize their wealth of receivers. Longo, like Kingsbury, will use the screen game as an extension of the running game and will heavily rely on his receivers to make plays. Longo will also utilize Ta’amu’s arm strength early and often. A season ago, Ta’amu led the nation in passer rating off of play action plays. Do not be surprised to see this Rebel offense take chances down the field on short yardage situations, especially with the likes of Brown and Metcalf on the outside.

Returning leaders in the SEC in terms of passer rating when targeted pic.twitter.com/GMp02uZnSU — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 5, 2018