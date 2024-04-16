Flower Mound (TX) Marcus linebacker Brock Golwas made his dream come true earlier this year when he committed to Texas Tech. Golwas grew up a Texas Tech fan with several members of his family attending the school in West Texas.

At the time of his commitment Golwas held offers from Texas Tech and Army, and has since added Memphis, North Texas and UTEP to his ledger.

Golwas was a standout at the recent Under Armour camp in Dallas, where RedRaiderSports caught up with him for the latest.

What you need to know...

... Golwas announced his offer from Texas Tech on November 6th, 2023 and made his decision to commit on January 15th, 2024

... Following his junior season Golwas was named District 6-6A 1st Team All-District safety

... As a junior, Golwas put up 38 tackles, 3 TFL's, 7 hurries, 4 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. He's also added 258 rushing yards, 28 passing yards, 3 receiving yards, 867 punt yards, and 10 total touchdowns per his MaxPreps page.

... Golwas recently set a new personal record on the track with a 10.74 100 meters

... Golwas is also a standout baseball player for the Marcus Marauders as an outfielder and right handed pitcher

UA Camp: "It was good to be out here with the best players around the area. A lot of competition here, just trying to get better."

How he balances football with other sports: "Usually my lifts are just football primarily and then when I go to baseball I'm locked in for baseball. I also do track, so I'm running track too in the mornings. A lot of stuff but I get it done."