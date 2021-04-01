RedRaiderSports - Kyler Edwards to transfer from Texas Tech

Arlington native Kyler Edwards announced his intent to transfer from Texas Tech. Edwards started in 26 of the 29 games Texas Tech played this season including the two matchups in the NCAA Tournament.

During his time in Lubbock, Edwards averaged 8.7 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game and 2.2 assists per game. He was an impact player as a true freshman and was a spark off the bench for Tech on their run to the Final Four and national title appearance against Virginia in 2019.