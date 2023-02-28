The Texas Tech Red Raiders will host their first Junior Day for the 2024 class this weekend, where many of the top targets plan be in town for the event. One of those players is three-star McKinney, Texas (Emerson HS) wide receiver Kylen Evans who has five total offers. Those offers are from Texas Tech, Liberty, Missouri, Pittsburgh, and Tulsa.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Evans for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Evans holds five offers, with his latest coming from Liberty University on February 24.

... During his junior season, he was named First Team Wide Receiver on the District 3-5A All-District team.

... Evans, like many other Red Raider targets, also competes in track. He runs the 4X100, 4X200, and 4X400 relays. In addition, last season, he competed in the 200 meters, high jump, and triple jump.

I understand that you have offers from Texas Tech, Missouri, Pittsburgh, and Tulsa. Can you describe how the recruiting experience has been? "It's been fun being able to see and talk to many coaches and knowing if I keep putting in more work, more will start to come."

What is your connection like with the Texas Tech coaches, and who do you communicate with the most? "I first talked to head coach (Joey) McGuire and coach (Kenny) Perry when he came to my school back in December, and coach (Emmett) Jones was the one that actually offered me. But since he left, the only coach I've talked to since then is coach (Zach) Kittley."