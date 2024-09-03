Advertisement
in other news
Friday Flare
This week the coaches made a handful of new offers, we highlight a few of the 2025 commitments, look at freshman who cou
• Matt Clare
A look into Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian
We get you set for the Red Raiders' season opener against Abilene Christian.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Ten bold Texas Tech predictions for the 2024 season
We look ahead to the Red Raiders 2024 season and try to project how Tech will finish.
• Justin Apodaca
JUCO DL Tavion Atkinson earns first offer from Texas Tech
Trinity Valley C.C. defensive tackle Tavion Atkinson talks Texas Tech offer
• Ben Golan
Red Raiders in the NFL: Preseason week 3
We take a look at how Red Raiders in the NFL performed during preseason week 3
• Ben Golan
in other news
Friday Flare
This week the coaches made a handful of new offers, we highlight a few of the 2025 commitments, look at freshman who cou
• Matt Clare
A look into Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian
We get you set for the Red Raiders' season opener against Abilene Christian.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Ten bold Texas Tech predictions for the 2024 season
We look ahead to the Red Raiders 2024 season and try to project how Tech will finish.
• Justin Apodaca
Kittley preparing to duel with former protege Ben Arbuckle at Wazzu
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
1 - 0
Washington St.
1 - 0
Texas Tech
-1.5, O/U 65.5
1 - 0
Texas Tech
1 - 0
North Texas
Finished
52
Texas Tech
51
Abilene Christian