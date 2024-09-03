Advertisement

in other news

Friday Flare

Friday Flare

This week the coaches made a handful of new offers, we highlight a few of the 2025 commitments, look at freshman who cou

Premium content
 • Matt Clare
A look into Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian

A look into Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian

We get you set for the Red Raiders' season opener against Abilene Christian.

 • Jarrett Ramirez
Ten bold Texas Tech predictions for the 2024 season

Ten bold Texas Tech predictions for the 2024 season

We look ahead to the Red Raiders 2024 season and try to project how Tech will finish.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Apodaca
JUCO DL Tavion Atkinson earns first offer from Texas Tech

JUCO DL Tavion Atkinson earns first offer from Texas Tech

Trinity Valley C.C. defensive tackle Tavion Atkinson talks Texas Tech offer

Premium content
 • Ben Golan
Red Raiders in the NFL: Preseason week 3

Red Raiders in the NFL: Preseason week 3

We take a look at how Red Raiders in the NFL performed during preseason week 3

 • Ben Golan

in other news

Friday Flare

Friday Flare

This week the coaches made a handful of new offers, we highlight a few of the 2025 commitments, look at freshman who cou

Premium content
 • Matt Clare
A look into Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian

A look into Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian

We get you set for the Red Raiders' season opener against Abilene Christian.

 • Jarrett Ramirez
Ten bold Texas Tech predictions for the 2024 season

Ten bold Texas Tech predictions for the 2024 season

We look ahead to the Red Raiders 2024 season and try to project how Tech will finish.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Apodaca
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 3, 2024
Kittley preparing to duel with former protege Ben Arbuckle at Wazzu
circle avatar
Jarrett Ramirez  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@JarrettDRamirez
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
texastech
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Advertisement
Advertisement
texastech
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Washington St.
1 - 0
Washington St.
Texas Tech
1 - 0
Texas Tech
-1.5, O/U 65.5
Texas Tech
1 - 0
Texas Tech
North Texas
1 - 0
North Texas
Finished
Texas Tech
52
Arrow
Texas Tech
Abilene Christian
51
Abilene Christian