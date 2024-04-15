Kittley excited about fresh faces, offensive outlook for 2024
Texas Tech's offensive coordinator Zach Kittley is working to improve upon a lackluster 2023 season offensively for the Red Raiders, and with a revamped room offensively, Kittley may have the personnel to stretch the field a bit more.
With a lot of new faces at the skill positions and on the offensive line, Kittley's goal this spring has been creating continuity.
"Yeah, a lot of new faces. Continuity, you know, that's what we're working on," Kittley said. "I like where we're at, I like our skill players, again, some learning curve we're going through a little bit here and there. Trying to get these guys up to speed on the system and on the same page as the quarterbacks but I like where we're at, you know, it's what spring's for."
