Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Kittley excited about fresh faces, offensive outlook for 2024

Justin Apodaca • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@JustinApod

Texas Tech's offensive coordinator Zach Kittley is working to improve upon a lackluster 2023 season offensively for the Red Raiders, and with a revamped room offensively, Kittley may have the personnel to stretch the field a bit more.

With a lot of new faces at the skill positions and on the offensive line, Kittley's goal this spring has been creating continuity.

"Yeah, a lot of new faces. Continuity, you know, that's what we're working on," Kittley said. "I like where we're at, I like our skill players, again, some learning curve we're going through a little bit here and there. Trying to get these guys up to speed on the system and on the same page as the quarterbacks but I like where we're at, you know, it's what spring's for."

******************************************************************************************

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.

******************************************************************************************

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement