The curtain has been closed on day two of Texas Tech spring football practice. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter spoke to the media following the conclusion of practice to give their assessment after the first days of training. Here are the takeaways:

Kittley First impression on freshman QB Jake Strong: “He’s coming along. For a true freshman quarterback, who should still be in high school, there’s a lot on his plate. Only had two practices so far, he’s where he should be, clearly not perfect yet, got a lot to learn. But he can really spin the ball well and he loves football. He’s working at it everyday and that’s all you can ask for right now.” On how much more advanced the returners are in year two: “We’re a lot more advanced, just not thinking as much, which when you’re not thinking as much you play faster and that’s what you want. Again, we’re coming up with a lot more scheme and some of that stuff to start out spring ball, last year we were a little bit more base just trying to learn the basics. The guys have done a good job of continuing to reciprocate everything that we’re throwing at them and it’s been good so far.” On the arrival of Rusty Staats and return of Cole Spencer: RS: “He’s just an amazing human being, first and foremost. He brings a different energy to your offensive line, and everything he does is at a million miles per hour which we love. Clearly we like to play tempo here, so to have him being able to get up to that line of scrimmage faster and get everybody else lined up faster with him.” CS: “He’s ramped up. He looks really great right now, and it was really fun for me because I’m close with him. We’re out here going through our warmup and him and I are having a conversation, I felt like we both almost came to tears with how excited he was to be back on the football field.” First impression of Drae McCray: “It was funny, we probably got sacked in a team period but we ended up launching a deep post probably 60, 70 yards downfield and he tracked it down. And we just haven’t seen anything like that, probably true speed like that, since a Jakeem Grant type of guy. I know I wasn’t here for a few years but he can really take the top off. Just another guy that loves football, a student of the game. We’re going to try and use him in multiple facets from the slot to the outside.”



DeRuyter On the schedule of schematic install with newer players: “The difference is, it’s the same package, we tweak it every year but our install schedules has been taking a sip out of a fire hydrant for these young guys. The older guys, they’ve got about 1,000 reps in it so we’ve been able to put it in quicker. But I’ve been impressed with guys like Steve (Linton), that he hasn’t flinched and a lot of our younger guys. Brenden Jordan, in our secondary, he’s picked it up like he’s been running it for a while. So you know, some of these guys are swimming a little bit but other guys it’s impressive to see their football IQ.” On Jesiah Pierre playing inside linebacker: “He’s looked really, really good. I didn’t realize when we came here last year, he had played like an outside position for them so I assumed he was an edge. Just looking at his length and looking for what we’re looking for, I thought he did some good things. But he told me in the offseason he had played inside before and we’re lacking a bit of experience inside. Whether he played inside a year ago in our system or just in general, it’s hard to replace game reps, especially Division-I level. We put him inside and he’s picked up the terminology and he’s got really good movement for an inside linebacker.” Impression on new defensive backs: “The new guys that are on campus are really, really talented. I mentioned before, (Brenden Jordan) has really stood out at times. Our corners, (Maurion) Horn’s done a nice job out there, now he’s got experience so he should be able to understand things. But Jordan (Sanford) has been really good, Chapman (Lewis) has flashed at times. CJ (Baskerville) acts like he’s played here before. He’s a guy, you know, you’d expect that, he’s played Division-I snaps. But he’s come in and he understands the system. The terminology is different but he understands where to begin.” On Pac-12 rumors: “I’m from the West Coast, I think there’s a lot of great traditional schools out there. I’m obviously not talking for the Big 12, but I think for college football as a college football fan, I’d love to still have them in the Pac-12. I also know in this game, nothing’s set so you’ve got to be able to pivot and go and we’ll see what happens. Our commissioner is on the leading edge of all the new stuff happening and he’s ready to pounce, whatever we have to do, they just tell us who we’re playing against and we’ll get ready for them.”

