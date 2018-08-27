Kingsbury talks QB position and more in Big 12 teleconference
The season tradition of the weekly Big 12 Coaches Conference Call began Monday morning. All 10 coaches spoke about their team, opponents and other topics. Here's how Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbur...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news