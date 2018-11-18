Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-18 18:41:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Kingsbury addresses the status of his injury-ridden quarterback unit

Xxc1etuxb7m3m1uum2ka
Justin Rex / RRS
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports.com
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

Through the first seven weeks of football Texas Tech racked up five wins with losses to Ole Miss, the season-opener, then to West Virginia where the team lost emerging freshman QB Alan Bowman to a ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}