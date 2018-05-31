Kickoff times have been announced for four of Texas Tech's 2018 football games.

The Red Raiders' Sept. 1 season opener against Ole Miss in Houston will kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The team returns home for two weeks, with 3 p.m. kicks against Lamar on Sept. 8 (FSN) and Houston on Sept. 15 (FOX). Finally, Texas Tech's game Thursday, Oct. 11 against TCU will kick at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.