Kick times, TV info announced for four Texas Tech games
Kickoff times have been announced for four of Texas Tech's 2018 football games.
The Red Raiders' Sept. 1 season opener against Ole Miss in Houston will kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The team returns home for two weeks, with 3 p.m. kicks against Lamar on Sept. 8 (FSN) and Houston on Sept. 15 (FOX). Finally, Texas Tech's game Thursday, Oct. 11 against TCU will kick at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|TV
|
Sept. 1
|
11 a.m.
|
Ole Miss (Houston)
|
ESPN
|
Sept. 8
|
3 p.m.
|
Lamar
|
FSN
|
Sept. 15
|
3 p.m.
|
Houston
|
FOX
|
Sept. 22
|
TBA
|
at Oklahoma State
|
TBA
|
Sept. 29
|
TBA
|
West Virginia
|
TBA
|
Oct. 11 (Thurs.)
|
6:30 p.m.
|
at TCU
|
ESPN
|
Oct. 20
|
TBA
|
Kansas
|
TBA
|
Oct. 27
|
TBA
|
at Iowa State
|
TBA
|
Nov. 3
|
TBA
|
Oklahoma
|
TBA
|
Nov. 10
|
TBA
|
Texas
|
TBA
|
Nov. 17
|
TBA
|
at Kansas State
|
TBA
|
Nov. 24
|
TBA
|
vs. Baylor (Arlington)
|
TBA