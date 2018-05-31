Ticker
Kick times, TV info announced for four Texas Tech games

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
Kickoff times have been announced for four of Texas Tech's 2018 football games.

The Red Raiders' Sept. 1 season opener against Ole Miss in Houston will kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The team returns home for two weeks, with 3 p.m. kicks against Lamar on Sept. 8 (FSN) and Houston on Sept. 15 (FOX). Finally, Texas Tech's game Thursday, Oct. 11 against TCU will kick at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Texas Tech's 2018 Football Schedule
Date Time Opponent TV

Sept. 1

11 a.m.

Ole Miss (Houston)

ESPN

Sept. 8

3 p.m.

Lamar

FSN

Sept. 15

3 p.m.

Houston

FOX

Sept. 22

TBA

at Oklahoma State

TBA

Sept. 29

TBA

West Virginia

TBA

Oct. 11 (Thurs.)

6:30 p.m.

at TCU

ESPN

Oct. 20

TBA

Kansas

TBA

Oct. 27

TBA

at Iowa State

TBA

Nov. 3

TBA

Oklahoma

TBA

Nov. 10

TBA

Texas

TBA

Nov. 17

TBA

at Kansas State

TBA

Nov. 24

TBA

vs. Baylor (Arlington)

TBA
