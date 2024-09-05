Advertisement
in other news
Takeaways from Texas Tech’s 52-51 overtime victory over Abilene Christian
Jarrett gives his initial assessment on the happenings at The Jones Saturday night.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Red Raiders offer Wisconsin pass rusher Ryan Westrich
2026 ATH Ryan Westrich talks Texas Tech offer, recruitment
• Ben Golan
Staff score predictions for Texas Tech-Abilene Christian
The RedRaiderSports.com staff give their predictions for the opener against ACU.
• Jarrett Ramirez, Justin Apodaca, Ben Golan
The Scouting Report: Abilene Christian
We break down the Wildcats ahead of this Saturday's matchup in Lubbock.
• Justin Apodaca
Friday Flare
This week the coaches made a handful of new offers, we highlight a few of the 2025 commitments, look at freshman who cou
• Matt Clare
in other news
Takeaways from Texas Tech’s 52-51 overtime victory over Abilene Christian
Jarrett gives his initial assessment on the happenings at The Jones Saturday night.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Red Raiders offer Wisconsin pass rusher Ryan Westrich
2026 ATH Ryan Westrich talks Texas Tech offer, recruitment
• Ben Golan
Staff score predictions for Texas Tech-Abilene Christian
The RedRaiderSports.com staff give their predictions for the opener against ACU.
• Jarrett Ramirez, Justin Apodaca, Ben Golan
Keys To The Game for Texas Tech against Washington State
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement