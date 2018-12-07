Texas Tech's new coaching staff offered Coffeyville C.C. cornerback Brion Murray on Thursday night, exactly one week after Matt Wells was announced as the program's new head coach. Murray is the second prospect known to be offered by the staff, joining Ventuna C.C. tight end Travis Koontz.

What you need to know...

... Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson was in Kansas on Wednesday night looking at different junior colleges for recruits.

... Murray says that was the first time he met Patterson, so this is a brand new relationship. Murray liked Patterson a lot, adding that "he seems like he really cares about his players and he made me feel like anything was possible."

... Murray said that he discussed his home life along with football with Patterson, which made him feel comfortable. Patterson also pointed out a few things football-wise, which Murray says really stuck with him.