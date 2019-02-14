Jack's Players of the Week
Texas Tech was able to continue the win streak with a victory over Oklahoma last Saturday in Norman and then defeated the Oklahoma State, 78-50, in Stillwater. Who were the players that stuck out a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news