Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 10:09:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Jack's Players of the Week

Jack Densmore • RedRaiderSports.com
@TheJackDensmore
Staff Writer

Texas Tech was able to continue the win streak with a victory over Oklahoma last Saturday in Norman and then defeated the Oklahoma State, 78-50, in Stillwater. Who were the players that stuck out a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}