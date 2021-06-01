Hutchinson CC OT Kingsley Ugwu talks Texas Tech offer
Texas Tech continues to find some athletes who can play in the JUCO ranks, and this time it comes from what the Hutchinson Blue Dragons call #HutchFactory.Hutchinson CC (KS) offensive tackle Kingsl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news