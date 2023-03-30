With the transfer portal and NIL now in full swing in college basketball, it's easier than ever to flip rosters in one season. You don't have to go too far to find examples of brand new coaches finding immediate success. In fact, there are several recent examples in the Big 12.

At Iowa State T. J. Otzelberger took over a team that went 2-22 (0-18) in 2020-21, added guys such as Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill out of the portal, and went 22-13 (7-11) with a Sweet 16 appearance in year one.

At Kansas State Jerome Tang took over a Wildcat program that went 14-17 (6-12) in 2021-22, and promptly went 26-10 (11-7) with an Elite Eight appearance after adding Keyontae Johnson, Nae'Qwan Tomlin (JUCO) and Desi Sills among others.

All that being said, expect new Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland to add several pieces to the roster in the coming months.

In figuring out how he wants to build his rosters though now and in the future, it's important to look to the past and see where he's had the most success. Does McCasland sign and develop prospects out of high school? Does he use his heavy JUCO connections to acquire players that way? How was he able to find gems in the portal to get them to North Texas? We take a look.