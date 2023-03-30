How has Grant McCasland built his rosters?
With the transfer portal and NIL now in full swing in college basketball, it's easier than ever to flip rosters in one season. You don't have to go too far to find examples of brand new coaches finding immediate success. In fact, there are several recent examples in the Big 12.
At Iowa State T. J. Otzelberger took over a team that went 2-22 (0-18) in 2020-21, added guys such as Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill out of the portal, and went 22-13 (7-11) with a Sweet 16 appearance in year one.
At Kansas State Jerome Tang took over a Wildcat program that went 14-17 (6-12) in 2021-22, and promptly went 26-10 (11-7) with an Elite Eight appearance after adding Keyontae Johnson, Nae'Qwan Tomlin (JUCO) and Desi Sills among others.
All that being said, expect new Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland to add several pieces to the roster in the coming months.
In figuring out how he wants to build his rosters though now and in the future, it's important to look to the past and see where he's had the most success. Does McCasland sign and develop prospects out of high school? Does he use his heavy JUCO connections to acquire players that way? How was he able to find gems in the portal to get them to North Texas? We take a look.
|Name
|Position
|Class
|Points per game
|Signed via
|
Tylor Perry
|
Guard
|
Senior
|
17.1
|
JUCO
|
Kai Huntsberry
|
Guard
|
Senior
|
12.1
|
Transfer
|
Abou Ousmane
|
Forward
|
Junior
|
11.1
|
Prep School
|
Aaron Scott
|
Guard
|
Sophomore
|
6.9
|
High School
|
Rubin Jones
|
Guard
|
Junior
|
6.7
|
High School
|
Jayden Martinez
|
Forward
|
Senior
|
4.3
|
Transfer
|
Tyree Eady
|
Guard
|
Senior
|
3.6
|
Transfer
|
Matthew Stone
|
Guard
|
Sophomore
|
2.7
|
High School
|
Christian Moore
|
Guard
|
Freshman
|
2.4
|
High School
|
Moulaye Sissoko
|
Center
|
Sophomore
|
1.9
|
Transfer
Of North Texas' top 10 scorers this season, here is the breakdown of how they were acquired:
- 4 High School
- 4 Transfers
- 1 Junior College
- 1 Prep School
All that tells me is that McCasland will exhaust all options in order to sign talented players, which is what you want from your coach. The one Junior College addition on this years roster, Tylor Perry, won the Conference USA Player of the Year award this season.
Here are all other players who have averaged over 10 points per game for McCasland over the years and how they ended up playing for his team. There is a heavy Junior College flavor, which makes sense considering his background as a head coach at Midland College and an assistant at Northeastern JC.
- Thomas Bell, Forward (Junior College)
- Mardrez McBride, Guard (Transfer)
- Javion Hamlet, Guard (Junior College)
- James Reese, Guard (Junior College)
- Zachary Simmons, Forward (High School)
- Umoja Gibson, Guard (High School)
- Ryan Woolridge, Guard (Was already on the team when McCasland took over)
- Michael Miller, Guard (Junior College)
- Roosevelt Smart, Guard (Junior College)
- Jorden Duffy, Guard (Junior College)
- Devin Carter, Guard (Was already on the team when McCasland took over)
- Rashad Lindsey, Guard (Junior College)
- Deven Simms, Guard (Junior College)