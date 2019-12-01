News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 11:37:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Grading the Red Raiders: Texas

KeSean Carter had a career high 150 receiving yards on the day
KeSean Carter had a career high 150 receiving yards on the day (Texas Tech Athletics)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

How did the Red Raiders perform individually in the team's 49-24 loss against Texas? Below is a look at the best individual performances on offense and defense from the game, as determined by PFF's...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}