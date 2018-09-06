Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-06 11:23:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Grading the Red Raiders: Ole Miss

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
@aarondickens
Editor

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T forum | Commit List

E5vhybwkdbaxtabf80kp
Alan Bowman
AP Images

How did the Red Raiders perform individually last weekend in the team's 47-27 loss to Ole Miss? Below is a look at the 20 best individual performances on offense and defense from the game, as determined by PFF's grading system.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}