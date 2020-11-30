 RedRaiderSports - Grading the Red Raiders: Oklahoma State
football

Grading the Red Raiders: Oklahoma State

Adam Beck
Adam Beck (Joshua Cleary / The O’Colly)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

How did the Red Raiders perform individually in the team's 50-44 loss at Oklahoma State? Below is a look at the best individual performances on offense and defense from the game, as determined by PFF's grading system.

TTU OFFENSE - @ OSU GRADES
PLAYER POSITION SNAPS GRADE

Erik Ezukanma

RWR

53

80.8

Jack Anderson

RG

85

78.8

SaRodorick Thompson

HB

43

77.1

Dawson Deaton

C

85

76.2

Xavier White

HB

21

76.1

Loic Fouonji

RWR

15

75.3

Caden Leggett

LWR

8

67.0

T.J. Vasher

RWR

17

65.8

Josh Burger

RT

82

65.7

Myles Price

SLWR

53

65.0

Tahj Brooks

HB

21

63.0

Alan Bowman

QB

85

61.2

Ja’Lynn Polk

LWR

50

60.6

Ethan Carde

LT

3

60.0

Will Farrar

LG

3

60.0

Weston Wright

LG

82

59.4

Dalton Rigdon

SRWR

32

58.3

Trey Cleveland

RWR

27

56.3

John Holcomb

TE-R

22

51.1

Travis Koontz

TE-R

63

44.9

Caleb Rogers

LT

85

43.6
TTU DEFENSE - @ OSU GRADES
PLAYER POSITION SNAPS GRADE

Zech McPhearson

RCB

90

83.3

Colin Schooler

MLB

86

72.6

Kosi Eldridge

MLB

5

71.1

Devin Drew

DLE

69

69.9

Thomas Leggett

FS

88

69.6

DaMarcus Fields

LCB

81

66.9

Eric Monroe

SS

90

64.7

Tyree Wilson

DLE

54

64.5

Adam Beck

SS

71

62.8

Erik Ezukanma

FS

1

61.7

Adrian Frye

RCB

1

60.6

Brandon Bouyer-Randle

LOLB

1

60.0

T.J. Vasher

FS

1

60.0

Alex Hogan

RCB

11

59.0

Philip Blidi

RE

10

51.0

Jacob Morgenstern

LOLB

78

49.5

Jayson Hutchings

NT

53

45.9

Dadrion Taylor

FS

20

44.6

Krishon Merriweather

MLB

87

43.4

Tony Bradford Jr.

DRT

80

39.6

Riko Jeffers

WLB

13

36.2
