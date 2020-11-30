RedRaiderSports - Grading the Red Raiders: Oklahoma State

Grading the Red Raiders: Oklahoma State
How did the Red Raiders perform individually in the team's 50-44 loss at Oklahoma State? Below is a look at the best individual performances on offense and defense from the game, as determined by PFF's grading system.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SNAPS
|GRADE
Erik Ezukanma
RWR
53
80.8
Jack Anderson
RG
85
78.8
SaRodorick Thompson
HB
43
77.1
Dawson Deaton
C
85
76.2
Xavier White
HB
21
76.1
Loic Fouonji
RWR
15
75.3
Caden Leggett
LWR
8
67.0
T.J. Vasher
RWR
17
65.8
Josh Burger
RT
82
65.7
Myles Price
SLWR
53
65.0
Tahj Brooks
HB
21
63.0
Alan Bowman
QB
85
61.2
Ja’Lynn Polk
LWR
50
60.6
Ethan Carde
LT
3
60.0
Will Farrar
LG
3
60.0
Weston Wright
LG
82
59.4
Dalton Rigdon
SRWR
32
58.3
Trey Cleveland
RWR
27
56.3
John Holcomb
TE-R
22
51.1
Travis Koontz
TE-R
63
44.9
Caleb Rogers
LT
85
43.6
Zech McPhearson
RCB
90
83.3
Colin Schooler
MLB
86
72.6
Kosi Eldridge
MLB
5
71.1
Devin Drew
DLE
69
69.9
Thomas Leggett
FS
88
69.6
DaMarcus Fields
LCB
81
66.9
Eric Monroe
SS
90
64.7
Tyree Wilson
DLE
54
64.5
Adam Beck
SS
71
62.8
Erik Ezukanma
FS
1
61.7
Adrian Frye
RCB
1
60.6
Brandon Bouyer-Randle
LOLB
1
60.0
T.J. Vasher
FS
1
60.0
Alex Hogan
RCB
11
59.0
Philip Blidi
RE
10
51.0
Jacob Morgenstern
LOLB
78
49.5
Jayson Hutchings
NT
53
45.9
Dadrion Taylor
FS
20
44.6
Krishon Merriweather
MLB
87
43.4
Tony Bradford Jr.
DRT
80
39.6
Riko Jeffers
WLB
13
36.2