{{ timeAgo('2019-10-27 21:07:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Grading the Red Raiders: Kansas

Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

How did the Red Raiders perform individually against the Kansas Jayhawks? Below is a look at the best individual performances on offense and defense from the loss In Lawrence, as determined by PFF's grading system.

Texas Tech Offense - Week Nine Grades
PLAYER POSITION SNAPS GRADE

Travis Koontz

TE

22

76.4

KeSean Carter

RWR

24

74.1

Donta Thompson

TE

62

70.0

Jett Duffey

QB

84

69.8

Armand Shyne

RB

25

67.2

Dalton Rigdon

SLWR

53

67.0

T.J. Vasher

RWR

60

66.3

Dawson Deaton

C

84

64.6

Ta'Zhawn Henry

RB

14

63.2

Madison Akamnonu

LG

59

62.6

SaRodorick Thompson

RB

45

62.2

Terence Steele

RT

84

62.0

Will Farrar

LG

25

60.0

Weston Wright

RG

84

59.1

McLane Mannix

SLWR

31

56.5

Travis Bruffy

LT

84

54.6

RJ Turner

LWR

51

52.7

Erik Ezukanma

LWR

33

52.5
Texas Tech Defense - Week Nine Grades
PLAYER POSITION SNAPS GRADE

Damarcus Field

LCB

71

84.2

Jordyn Brooks

MLB

71

73.1

Jaylon Hutchings

NT

38

70.7

Evan Rambo

WLB

8

70.2

Eli Howard

DLE

51

70.2

Broderick Washington Jr.

DRE

54

68.0

Nick McCann

NT

22

67.1

Doug Coleman III

SS

64

66.4

Thomas Leggett

SS

66

63.5

Adam Beck

SS

2

61.3

Tony Bradford Jr.

DLE

18

60.9

Brayden Stringer

MLB

2

60.4

Zech McPhearson

RCB

71

57.3

Ja.Marcus Ingram

RCB

7

54.5

Quentin Yontz

DLT

21

50.5

Alex Hogan

RCB

12

47.9

Xavier Benson

WLB

63

45.0

Adrian Frye

LCB

64

42.3

Dadrion Taylor

SCB

7

38.5

Riko Jeffers

WLB

69

35.8

Grading Scale:

Elite: 90-99

Very Good: 80-89

Above-avg. starter: 70-79

Avg. starter: 60-69

Below-avg. starter: 50-59

Back-up: <= 50

The Grading System: A PFF analyst will grade every play. A second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

