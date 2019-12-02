Grading the Red Raiders: 2019 season
The 2019 season is over and the Red Raiders finished a disappointing 4-8 on the year. Despite that though, there were many individual players who performed well. Below is a look at the best individ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news