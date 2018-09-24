Get a FREE "Bearded King" shirt with a new monthly subscription
Join RedRaiderSports.com today as a monthly premium subscriber and get a Bearded King T-shirt from BreakingT.
Join your fellow Tech fans on RedRaiderSports.com, get an awesome t-shirt and everything you need to know about the upcoming game against West Virginia!
New users, start here. (Promo code: Beard)
If you have a prior account, sign in first and start here. (Promo code: Beard)
(See reference image at bottom of this page for how to correctly use the promo code)
RULES AND RESTRICTIONS (please read)
The promo code must be used to enroll in this offer.
This offer is valid only while supplies last.
Please provide a current and valid email address in your user profile. We will contact you by email with a redemption code to get your t-shirt.
Promotion applies to new monthly subscriptions only. The regular monthly subscription price is $9.95/month. Your first payment will be slightly less to account for a system requirement demanding at least a fraction of a discount to process the use of the promo code Beard.
Once your subscription payment is processed successfully, we will send you your T-Shirt redemption code within 72 hours.
This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals.com network.
There are a maximum of 90 T-Shirts available for this promotion, one t-shirt per new monthly subscription.