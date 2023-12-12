Former Georgia State offensive tackle Montavious Cunningham was in the 806 this past weekend for his official visit with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the visit and his interest in the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... In addition to Texas Tech, Cunningham has offers from Charlotte and Virginia Tech among others.

... He is rated a 5.5 three-star OT and is the #471 national player in the Rivals Transfer Portal. He was ranked a three-star prospect out of Clarke Central High School in Athens, Georgia, where he was a two-time first-team All-Region 8-5A in his junior and senior seasons.

... He appeared in 11 games for the Panthers this season.

Can you describe your official visit? What were some highlights?

"I honestly had a great experience during my official visit. Some of my highlights from this trip include meeting the coaching staff and players, touring the campus, attending practice, exploring other aspects of the college, and getting a taste of the rich football tradition at Texas Tech. Additionally, I had the opportunity to learn more about the academic programs and support services offered by the university. Overall, this official visit provided an immersive glimpse into the football program and campus life at Texas Tech."

What is your connection with the Tech coaches like? Which did you talk to the most this weekend?

"During my official football visit to Texas Tech, I had the opportunity to connect with the coaches on a personal level. They were welcoming, approachable, and eager to get to know me as a person. Throughout the weekend, I had the chance to engage in conversations with several coaches. We had productive discussions about the program, my potential role on the team, and how I could contribute to the team's success. The coaches provided valuable insights and answered all my questions, making me feel comfortable and excited about the possibility of joining the Texas Tech football program."

Who was your player host?

"Caleb Rogers (offensive lineman) was my host. We went to grab some food and also went bowling. I had a blast with him."

Did you get to hang around with any of the players or other recruits here visiting?

"Yes, I had the opportunity to meet other players and make connections within the team."

What other schools are hearing from the most right now?

"Currently, I am receiving interest from several schools in addition to Texas Tech. Some of the schools that have been reaching out to me frequently include Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, and the University of Kentucky. It is exciting to receive attention from multiple schools, and I am carefully considering all my options as I evaluate which program aligns best with my goals and aspirations."

What is your commitment timeline?

"As a recruit, I understand the importance of making a well-informed and thoughtful decision regarding my commitment to a football program. I do not have a specific commitment timeline at this moment. I am focused on taking the necessary time to thoroughly evaluate my options and ensure that I make the best decision for both my athletic and academic future."

What are your thoughts on TTU after your official visit?

"After my official visit to Texas Tech, I have developed extremely positive thoughts about the university and its football program. The visit provided me with a comprehensive insight into the campus, facilities, coaching staff, and the overall atmosphere. I was impressed by the warm and welcoming environment, the dedication of the coaching staff, and the sense of community among the players. The support system at Texas Tech left a strong impression on me. Overall, my visit strengthened my belief that Texas Tech would be a fantastic fit for me both academically and athletically. I am genuinely excited about the possibility of becoming a part of the Texas Tech football program."