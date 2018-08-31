With Saturday being the beginning of the season for Texas Tech, and this week being the first game week of the 2018 season, a few things have happened over the course of the week. In case you missed anything this week, here is a quick refresher:

- The depth chart was released for the season-opener against Ole Miss which featured Madison Akamnonu at left guard, Donta Thompson at tight end, Vaughnte Dorsey and Jah’Shawn Johnson at safeties with Justus Parker at nickel. De’Quan Bowman was also listed as the main return man alongside Ta’Zhawn Henry.

- Running back prospect Thomas Grayson recently reopened his recruitment after de-committing from Nebraska, opening up the Red Raiders the opportunity to pick him up.

- No updates on the quarterback situation in the media availabilities prior to the Ole Miss game. Alongside that, Jah’Shawn Johnson is a game-time decision. Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury also talked about KeSean Carter and Ta’Zhawn Henry as freshmen who have stuck out, and he discussed more.

- Kirby Hocutt and Robert Giovannetti debuted the Kirby Hocutt Show on Double T 97.3. Kirby talked about his expectations with Tech football, updates on facilities, and possibly allowing alcohol sales at Jones AT&T Stadium. Along with that, he had Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who discussed his start as commissioner for the league, and Kingsbury who talked about building relationships with players.

- Ole Miss’ head coach Matt Luke, offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff talked about Texas Tech and the upcoming AdvoCare Texas Kickoff game against them at NRG Stadium on Saturday. Luke talked often about the experience that Tech has on defense, Longo talked about his friendship with Kingsbury and McGriff talked about the similarities that Tech and Ole Miss in terms of offensive scheme.

- High school football kicked off this week, but games are still scheduled for today and so on. This also means Tech commits started their high school season and Maitland Rutledge listed out all of those games including defensive end Gilbert Ibeneme, defensive back Alex Hogan, defensive back Brandon Joseph, etc.

- Red Raider Football with Kliff Kingsbury also returned this week and said he would like to use one quarterback but is not opposed to using multiple if it helps the program. Kliff also went on to talk about each quarterback individually, briefly on the defense, the addition of John Bonney, and more.