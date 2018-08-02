The Matador Report is brought to you by our good friends at Gator's Bayou . If you are looking for a real, authentic Cajun restaurant in Lubbock complete with a fun, Louisiana-style atmosphere, Gator's Bayou is the place to go!

2techsans – Outside of QB and WR, what things are you looking for from fall camp?

I would like to see someone step up into the starting left guard position. It's a spot where Kliff is comfortable at with Dawson Deaton showing out at practice but a veteran like Madison Akamnonu could get the job.

To me it's one of the key parts in bringing the front five all together. I think Madison could do that. It's definitely one of the position battles that is stress-free unlike the QB spot.

Second, thought I'd throw it out there, is the amount of carries Da'Leon Ward and Tre King will get. Will Da'Leon get more carries? Or will they try to evenly split those out? Again, Tre could be used down in the red zone too. Will be a nice thing to pay attention too.

2techsans – How is the vibe different on this year's team versus last year's team?

I think the vibe begins with the coaching staff. Almost everyone returns and the new guys brought in know what they're doing and more importantly how to coach.

The players seem bought in and the young guys coming in, most of them, have the ability to impact the team sooner rather than later. I think you bring in a majority of veteran leaders, of course beginning with the returning defense and adding Preston Gordon. The vibe starts with coaching consistency and then that spills into a consistent team that knows what Kliff and the staff wants out of them this year.

mleita – With the influx of higher profile recruits, is it safe to assume that barring a 5-7 season Kingsbury would see an extension for 2 more years?

Safe? I'm not sure. But, I don't think it would be shocking. Kliff's been able to land some guys that have a high-ceiling and are projected to be great pieces. 5-7, another losing record, doesn't quite speak any positives though.

It's hard for me to gauge. My gut's saying he will get the extension if that happens. His staff also pulls in a lot of recruits so that's a question mark too. I think a two-year extension would happen but after that the sand will start to pour down the hourglass.

dondrade91 – Which freshman do you see making the biggest impact in this years upcoming season?

Another tough one because of redshirt but the new rule allowing four games to be played and holding your redshirt will be crucial. I could see a guy like Kesean Carter stepping up at the receiving position where the experience is lacking already.

I also rally like Demarcus Marshall on the o-line along with Jaylon Hutchings on the opposite side. Both could be rotation guys this year and get that experience in.

fivedaughters – Of those teams we are most likely picked to lose, which ones do you think we’ll win?

I did some research to see what predictions are out there. I see a lot of people saying the Ole Miss and Oklahoma State games are dubbed losses but I truly believe Tech could beat both of them.

Ole Miss being the first game will be a good gauge on the team and hopefully you're riding the arm of your QB this season by then. The will and fight the team has going in on this game provides me some hope and eases my mind on if they'll be ready. A neutral site with a lot of Tech alum there will be crucial too and I think that will happen.

OSU is always a battle. No Mason Rudolph or James Washington? Sign me up for that even if it's in Stillwater. I think the Tech defense wins this one for them.

DoubleTMatador – Looking at the 2018 football schedule, what is THE most important game for Kingsbury to win?

I would honestly say, besides Texas duh, the Ole Miss game. You'll be in Houston, an NFL stadium, and in front of a ton of fans aka home field advantage. It will be a big test against a Power Five school with history.

You win this one and you could possibly tell who your starters will be unlike past years where you play for the easy win against a less-than dominant/known school. You get that win then play two straight at home which will be easier on the scale before that Oklahoma State game.