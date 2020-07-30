RedRaiderSports - From Here, It's Podible! – Ep. Two: Just Trying to be Tier One

Episode two of the "From Here, It's Podible!" podcast is live!

Join host Taylor Beadles and his co-host Brandon Soliz this week as they discuss linebacker Riko Jeffers, the Big 12 quarterbacks, Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt's most recent interview on Fox News, and more.

Plus, an exclusive interview with Ben Golan, one half of the RedRaiderSports.com recruiting analysis team, where the trio talks recruiting, a possible future commit and more. Be sure to review and rate wherever "From Here, It's Podible!" is streaming.

