Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
Staff Writer

Matt Clare

Texas Tech's new coaching staff is on the road this week looking to fill out the 2019 recruiting class. While most of the class is preparing for the next chapter under Matt Wells, two commits are in action this weekend for the playoffs. Here is a look at this week's playoff schedule for the semifinal round.

2019 Commitments

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore vs. Cy-Fair: Saturday, December 8th @ NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

2020 Commitments

Wilson Long, QB, Austin Regents

Regents vs. Trinity Christian: Saturday, December 8th @ Cedar Hill, TX

