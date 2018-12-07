Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits this week
Texas Tech's new coaching staff is on the road this week looking to fill out the 2019 recruiting class. While most of the class is preparing for the next chapter under Matt Wells, two commits are in action this weekend for the playoffs. Here is a look at this week's playoff schedule for the semifinal round.
2019 Commitments
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore vs. Cy-Fair: Saturday, December 8th @ NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
2020 Commitments
Wilson Long, QB, Austin Regents
Regents vs. Trinity Christian: Saturday, December 8th @ Cedar Hill, TX