Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
Week ten of high school football has arrived. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2019 will be in action starting tonight. With the Red Raiders set to play Oklahoma in a primetime showdown, expect quite a few of these recruits to be on the sideline Saturday night. Here is a look at this week's schedule.
2019 Commitments
Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland
Pearland vs. Brazoswood: Friday, November 2nd
Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar
Lamar vs. Houston Math Science & Tech: Thursday, November 1st
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
College Station vs. Tomball: Friday, November 2nd
Alan Orona, K, La Grange
La Grange @ Bellville: Friday, November 2nd
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore @ Beaumont United: Saturday, November 3rd
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore @ Beaumont United: Saturday, November 3rd
Markel Reed, DB, Temple
Temple vs. Waco Midway: Friday, November 2nd
Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central
BYE
Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower
Eisenhower vs. Spring: Thursday, November 1st
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
Arlington @ Sam Houston: Thursday, November 1st
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West
Magnolia West @ Magnolia: Friday, November 2nd
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington @ Memphis: Friday, November 2nd
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto @ South Grand Prairie: Thursday, November 1st
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
Sachse vs. South Garland: Friday, November 2nd
Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse
Whitehouse @ Marshall: Friday, November 2nd
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff @ Kimball: Friday, November 2nd
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Thomas Grayson, RB, Booker T. Washington (Ok)
Washington vs. Page: Friday, November 2nd
Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage
Midlothian Heritage vs. Life Waxahachie: Friday, November 2nd
Isaiah Hookfin, OT, Fort Bend Dulles
Fort Bend Dulles @ Fort Bend Elkins: Thursday, November 1st