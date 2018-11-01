Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 12:47:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
@Maitland_III
Staff Writer

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T forum | Commit List

Matjviqzfkxuqfa1ol25

Week ten of high school football has arrived. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2019 will be in action starting tonight. With the Red Raiders set to play Oklahoma in a primetime showdown, expect quite a few of these recruits to be on the sideline Saturday night. Here is a look at this week's schedule.

2019 Commitments

Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland

Pearland vs. Brazoswood: Friday, November 2nd

Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar

Lamar vs. Houston Math Science & Tech: Thursday, November 1st

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

College Station vs. Tomball: Friday, November 2nd

Alan Orona, K, La Grange

La Grange @ Bellville: Friday, November 2nd

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore @ Beaumont United: Saturday, November 3rd

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore @ Beaumont United: Saturday, November 3rd

Markel Reed, DB, Temple

Temple vs. Waco Midway: Friday, November 2nd

Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central

BYE

Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower

Eisenhower vs. Spring: Thursday, November 1st

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

Arlington @ Sam Houston: Thursday, November 1st

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West

Magnolia West @ Magnolia: Friday, November 2nd

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington @ Memphis: Friday, November 2nd

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto @ South Grand Prairie: Thursday, November 1st

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

Sachse vs. South Garland: Friday, November 2nd

Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse

Whitehouse @ Marshall: Friday, November 2nd

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff @ Kimball: Friday, November 2nd

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Thomas Grayson, RB, Booker T. Washington (Ok)

Washington vs. Page: Friday, November 2nd

Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage

Midlothian Heritage vs. Life Waxahachie: Friday, November 2nd

Isaiah Hookfin, OT, Fort Bend Dulles

Fort Bend Dulles @ Fort Bend Elkins: Thursday, November 1st

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}