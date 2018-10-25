Ticker
Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
Staff Writer

Simon Gonzalez - Hudl

Week nine of high school football kicks off tonight. Several Texas Tech commits and a few top remaining targets for 2019 will be in action as the push for the playoffs is well underway. Here is a look at this week's schedule of who and where each recruit is playing.

2019 Commitments

Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland

Pearland vs. Alief Hastings: Friday, October 26th

Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar

Lamar @ Westbury: Saturday, October 27th

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

College Station vs. Willis: Friday, October 26th

Alan Orona, K, La Grange

La Grange vs. Smithville: Friday, October 26th

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore vs. Westbrook: Friday, October 26th

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore vs. Westbrook: Friday, October 26th

Markel Reed, DB, Temple

Temple @ Waco: Friday, October 26th

Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central @ Bell: Friday, October 26th

*Will not play due to injury

Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower

Eisenhower vs. Benjamin Davis: Friday, October 26th

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

Arlington vs. North Crowley: Friday, October 26th

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West

Magnolia West vs. Lufkin: Friday, October 26th

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington vs. Shamrock: Friday, October 26th

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto vs. Masfield Summit: Friday, October 26th

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

Sachse @ Lakeview Centennial: Thursday, October 25th

Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse

Whitehouse vs. Pine Tree: Friday, October 26th

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff vs. Seagoville: Thursday, October 25th

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Thomas Grayson, RB, Booker T. Washington (Ok)

Washington @ Ponca City: Friday, October 26th

Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage

Midlothian Heritage @ Crandall: Friday, October 26th

Isaiah Hookfin, OT, Fort Bend Dulles

Fort Bend Dulles vs. Fort Bend Bush: Friday, October 26th

