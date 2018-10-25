Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
Week nine of high school football kicks off tonight. Several Texas Tech commits and a few top remaining targets for 2019 will be in action as the push for the playoffs is well underway. Here is a look at this week's schedule of who and where each recruit is playing.
2019 Commitments
Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland
Pearland vs. Alief Hastings: Friday, October 26th
Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar
Lamar @ Westbury: Saturday, October 27th
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
College Station vs. Willis: Friday, October 26th
Alan Orona, K, La Grange
La Grange vs. Smithville: Friday, October 26th
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore vs. Westbrook: Friday, October 26th
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore vs. Westbrook: Friday, October 26th
Markel Reed, DB, Temple
Temple @ Waco: Friday, October 26th
Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central
San Angelo Central @ Bell: Friday, October 26th
*Will not play due to injury
Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower
Eisenhower vs. Benjamin Davis: Friday, October 26th
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
Arlington vs. North Crowley: Friday, October 26th
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West
Magnolia West vs. Lufkin: Friday, October 26th
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington vs. Shamrock: Friday, October 26th
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto vs. Masfield Summit: Friday, October 26th
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
Sachse @ Lakeview Centennial: Thursday, October 25th
Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse
Whitehouse vs. Pine Tree: Friday, October 26th
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff vs. Seagoville: Thursday, October 25th
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Thomas Grayson, RB, Booker T. Washington (Ok)
Washington @ Ponca City: Friday, October 26th
Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage
Midlothian Heritage @ Crandall: Friday, October 26th
Isaiah Hookfin, OT, Fort Bend Dulles
Fort Bend Dulles vs. Fort Bend Bush: Friday, October 26th