{{ timeAgo('2018-10-18 11:10:42 -0500') }} football

Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
@Maitland_III
Staff Writer

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Week eight of high school football kicks off tonight. Several Texas Tech commits and a few top targets will be in action as the push for the UIL playoffs is well underway. Here is a look at this week's schedule of who and where each recruit is playing.

2019 Commitments

Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland

Pearland @ Strake Jesuit: Friday, October 19th

Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar

Lamar vs. Bellaire: Saturday, October 20th

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

College Station @ Magnolia: Friday, October 19th

Alan Orona, K, La Grange

La Grange @ Caldwell: Friday, October 19th

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore @ Sterling: Friday, October 19th

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore @ Sterling: Friday, October 19th

Markel Reed, DB, Temple

Temple vs. Ellison: Friday, October 19th

Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central vs. Richland: Friday, October 19th

*Will not play due to injury

Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower

Eisenhower vs. Houston Nimitz: Friday, October 19th

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

Arlington @ Martin: Friday, October 19th

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West

Magnolia West @ Waller: Friday, October 19th

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington @ Munday: Friday, October 19th

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto @ Grand Prairie: Friday, October 19th

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

Sachse @ North Garland: Thursday, October 18th

Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse

Whitehouse @ Lindale: Friday, October 19th

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff vs. Spruce: Thursday, October 18th

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Thomas Grayson, RB, Booker T. Washington (Ok)

Washington vs. Muskogee: Thursday, October 18th

Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage

Midlothian Heritage vs. Athens: Friday, October 19th

Isaiah Hookfin, OT, Dulles

Fort Bend Dulles @ Fort Bend Kempner: Friday, October 19th

