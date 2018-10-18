Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
Week eight of high school football kicks off tonight. Several Texas Tech commits and a few top targets will be in action as the push for the UIL playoffs is well underway. Here is a look at this week's schedule of who and where each recruit is playing.
2019 Commitments
Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland
Pearland @ Strake Jesuit: Friday, October 19th
Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar
Lamar vs. Bellaire: Saturday, October 20th
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
College Station @ Magnolia: Friday, October 19th
Alan Orona, K, La Grange
La Grange @ Caldwell: Friday, October 19th
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore @ Sterling: Friday, October 19th
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore @ Sterling: Friday, October 19th
Markel Reed, DB, Temple
Temple vs. Ellison: Friday, October 19th
Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central
San Angelo Central vs. Richland: Friday, October 19th
*Will not play due to injury
Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower
Eisenhower vs. Houston Nimitz: Friday, October 19th
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
Arlington @ Martin: Friday, October 19th
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West
Magnolia West @ Waller: Friday, October 19th
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington @ Munday: Friday, October 19th
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto @ Grand Prairie: Friday, October 19th
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
Sachse @ North Garland: Thursday, October 18th
Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse
Whitehouse @ Lindale: Friday, October 19th
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff vs. Spruce: Thursday, October 18th
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Thomas Grayson, RB, Booker T. Washington (Ok)
Washington vs. Muskogee: Thursday, October 18th
Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage
Midlothian Heritage vs. Athens: Friday, October 19th
Isaiah Hookfin, OT, Dulles
Fort Bend Dulles @ Fort Bend Kempner: Friday, October 19th