Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
Week seven of high school football kicks off tonight. Several Texas Tech commits and a few top targets will be in action as the push for the playoffs begins. Here is a look at this week's schedule of who and where each recruit will be playing.
2019 Commitments
Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland
Pearland vs. Alief Elsik: Friday, October 12th
Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar
Lamar @ Houston Heights: Friday, October 12th
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
College Station vs. Lufkin: Friday, October 12th
Alan Orona, K, La Grange
La Grange vs. Royal: Friday, October 12th
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore vs. Deer Park: Friday, October 12th
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore vs. Deer Park: Friday, October 12th
Markel Reed, DB, Temple
Temple @ Killeen: Thursday, October 11th
Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central
San Angelo Central @ Abilene: Friday, October 12th
*Will not play due to injury
Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower
Eisenhower @ Westfield: Friday, October 12th
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
Arlington vs. Bowie: Friday, October 12th
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West
Magnolia West vs. Caney Creek: Friday, October 12th
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington @ Quanah: Friday, October 12th
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto vs. Mansfield: Friday, October 12th
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
BYE
Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse
Whitehouse @ Nacogdoches: Friday, October 12th
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff @ Conrad: Thursday, October 11th
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell
Coppell @ Lewisville: Friday, October 12th
Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield Legacy vs. Highland Park: Friday, October 12th