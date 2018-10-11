Ticker
Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
Staff Writer

Amarillo Globe-News

Week seven of high school football kicks off tonight. Several Texas Tech commits and a few top targets will be in action as the push for the playoffs begins. Here is a look at this week's schedule of who and where each recruit will be playing.

2019 Commitments

Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland

Pearland vs. Alief Elsik: Friday, October 12th

Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar

Lamar @ Houston Heights: Friday, October 12th

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

College Station vs. Lufkin: Friday, October 12th

Alan Orona, K, La Grange

La Grange vs. Royal: Friday, October 12th

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore vs. Deer Park: Friday, October 12th

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore vs. Deer Park: Friday, October 12th

Markel Reed, DB, Temple

Temple @ Killeen: Thursday, October 11th

Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central @ Abilene: Friday, October 12th

*Will not play due to injury

Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower

Eisenhower @ Westfield: Friday, October 12th

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

Arlington vs. Bowie: Friday, October 12th

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West

Magnolia West vs. Caney Creek: Friday, October 12th

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington @ Quanah: Friday, October 12th

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto vs. Mansfield: Friday, October 12th

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

BYE

Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse

Whitehouse @ Nacogdoches: Friday, October 12th

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff @ Conrad: Thursday, October 11th

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell

Coppell @ Lewisville: Friday, October 12th

Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield Legacy vs. Highland Park: Friday, October 12th

{{ article.author_name }}