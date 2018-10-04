Ticker
Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
Staff Writer

Week six of high school football kicks off today. Several Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets will be in action and with the Red Raiders on a bye week expect a few coaches to make the rounds. Here is a look at this week's schedule.

2019 Commitments

Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland

Pearland vs. Dawson: Friday, October 5th

Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar

Lamar vs. Westside: Friday, October 5th

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

College Station @ Waller: Friday, October 5th

Alan Orona, K, La Grange

BYE

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore vs. Houston King: Thursday, October 4th

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore vs. Houston King: Thursday, October 4th

Markel Reed, DB, Temple

Temple vs. Belton: Friday, October 5th

Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central vs. Euless Trinity: Friday, October 5th

*Will not play due to injury

Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower

Eisenhower vs. MacArthur: Friday, October 5th

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

Arlington @ Paschal: Thursday, October 5th

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West

Magnolia West vs. Willis: Friday, October 5th

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

BYE

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

BYE

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

Sachse @ Garland: Friday, October 5th

Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse

Whitehouse vs. Jacksonville: Friday, October 5th

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff vs. Adamson: Friday, October 5th

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell

Coppell @ Hebron: Friday, October 5th

Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy

BYE

King Doerue, RB, Tascosa

BYE

