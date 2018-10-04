Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
Week six of high school football kicks off today. Several Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets will be in action and with the Red Raiders on a bye week expect a few coaches to make the rounds. Here is a look at this week's schedule.
2019 Commitments
Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland
Pearland vs. Dawson: Friday, October 5th
Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar
Lamar vs. Westside: Friday, October 5th
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
College Station @ Waller: Friday, October 5th
Alan Orona, K, La Grange
BYE
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore vs. Houston King: Thursday, October 4th
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore vs. Houston King: Thursday, October 4th
Markel Reed, DB, Temple
Temple vs. Belton: Friday, October 5th
Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central
San Angelo Central vs. Euless Trinity: Friday, October 5th
*Will not play due to injury
Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower
Eisenhower vs. MacArthur: Friday, October 5th
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
Arlington @ Paschal: Thursday, October 5th
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West
Magnolia West vs. Willis: Friday, October 5th
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
BYE
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto
BYE
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
Sachse @ Garland: Friday, October 5th
Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse
Whitehouse vs. Jacksonville: Friday, October 5th
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff vs. Adamson: Friday, October 5th
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell
Coppell @ Hebron: Friday, October 5th
Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy
BYE
King Doerue, RB, Tascosa
BYE