{{ timeAgo('2018-09-27 10:02:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
@Maitland_III
Staff Writer

Week five of high school football kicks off today. Several Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets will be in action looking to build some momentum as the season has almost reached the halfway point. One early commit will be returning from injury as well. Here is a look at this week's schedule.

2019 Commitments

Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland

Pearland vs. Alief Taylor: Friday, September 28th

Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar

BYE

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

College Station vs. Caney Creek: Friday, September 28th

Alan Orona, K, La Grange

La Grange vs. Taylor: Friday, September 28th

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore @ La Porte: Friday, September 28th

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore @ La Porte: Friday, September 28th

Markel Reed, DB, Temple

BYE

Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central vs. Weatherford: Friday, September 28th

*Will not play due to injury

Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower

Eisenhower @ Aldine: Thursday, September 27th

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

Arlington vs. Trimble Tech: Friday, September 28th

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West

Magnolia West @ Tomball: Friday, September 28th

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington vs. Panhandle: Friday, September 28th

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto @ Lake Ridge: Thursday, September 27th

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

Sachse @ Naaman Forest: Thursday, September 27th

Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse

Whitehouse @ Mt. Pleasant: Friday, September 28th

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

BYE

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell

Coppell vs. MacArthur: Friday, September 28th

Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield Legacy @ Mansfield Timberview: Friday, September 28th

King Doerue, RB, Tascosa

Tascosa @ Hanna: Saturday, September 29th

