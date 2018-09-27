Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
Week five of high school football kicks off today. Several Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets will be in action looking to build some momentum as the season has almost reached the halfway point. One early commit will be returning from injury as well. Here is a look at this week's schedule.
2019 Commitments
Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland
Pearland vs. Alief Taylor: Friday, September 28th
Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar
BYE
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
College Station vs. Caney Creek: Friday, September 28th
Alan Orona, K, La Grange
La Grange vs. Taylor: Friday, September 28th
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore @ La Porte: Friday, September 28th
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore @ La Porte: Friday, September 28th
Markel Reed, DB, Temple
BYE
Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central
San Angelo Central vs. Weatherford: Friday, September 28th
*Will not play due to injury
Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower
Eisenhower @ Aldine: Thursday, September 27th
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
Arlington vs. Trimble Tech: Friday, September 28th
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West
Magnolia West @ Tomball: Friday, September 28th
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington vs. Panhandle: Friday, September 28th
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto @ Lake Ridge: Thursday, September 27th
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
Sachse @ Naaman Forest: Thursday, September 27th
Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse
Whitehouse @ Mt. Pleasant: Friday, September 28th
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
BYE
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell
Coppell vs. MacArthur: Friday, September 28th
Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield Legacy @ Mansfield Timberview: Friday, September 28th
King Doerue, RB, Tascosa
Tascosa @ Hanna: Saturday, September 29th