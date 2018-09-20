Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 08:52:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
@Maitland_III
Staff Writer

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T Forum | Commit List

Rxvffmo0ffobqgwxtbat
Rivals.com

Week four of high school football kicks off this weekend. Several Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets will be in action with some looking to turn their team's seasons around and others looking to build some momentum during the first leg of the year. Here is a look at this week's schedule of where each recruits is playing.

2019 Commitments

Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland

BYE

Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar

Lamar @ Hutto: Friday, September 21st

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

College Station vs. Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (Monterrey, Mexico): Saturday, September 22nd

Alan Orona, K, La Grange

La Grange @ Navarro: Friday, September 21st

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

BYE

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

BYE

Markel Reed, DB, Temple

Temple @ Shoemaker: Thursday, September 20th

Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central vs. Pebble Hills: Friday, September 21st

*Will not play due to injury

Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower

BYE

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

Arlington @ Mesquite Horn: Friday, September 21st

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West

BYE

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington @ West Texas: Friday, September 21st

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto vs. Waxahachie: Friday, September 21st

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

Sachse vs. Wylie: Friday, September 21st

Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse

BYE

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff @ Red Oak: Friday, September 21st

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell

BYE

Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield Legacy vs. Lancaster: Friday, September 21st

King Doerue, RB, Tascosa

Tascosa vs. Americas (El Paso, Texas): Friday, September 21st

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}