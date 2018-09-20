Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
Week four of high school football kicks off this weekend. Several Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets will be in action with some looking to turn their team's seasons around and others looking to build some momentum during the first leg of the year. Here is a look at this week's schedule of where each recruits is playing.
2019 Commitments
Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland
BYE
Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar
Lamar @ Hutto: Friday, September 21st
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
College Station vs. Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (Monterrey, Mexico): Saturday, September 22nd
Alan Orona, K, La Grange
La Grange @ Navarro: Friday, September 21st
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
BYE
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
BYE
Markel Reed, DB, Temple
Temple @ Shoemaker: Thursday, September 20th
Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central
San Angelo Central vs. Pebble Hills: Friday, September 21st
*Will not play due to injury
Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower
BYE
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
Arlington @ Mesquite Horn: Friday, September 21st
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West
BYE
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington @ West Texas: Friday, September 21st
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto vs. Waxahachie: Friday, September 21st
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
Sachse vs. Wylie: Friday, September 21st
Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse
BYE
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff @ Red Oak: Friday, September 21st
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell
BYE
Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield Legacy vs. Lancaster: Friday, September 21st
King Doerue, RB, Tascosa
Tascosa vs. Americas (El Paso, Texas): Friday, September 21st