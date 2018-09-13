Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-13 08:40:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
@Maitland_III
Staff Writer

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T Forum | Commit List

Hw4i1bzta8a8xykistbf
Rivals.com

It is week three of high school football in Texas and several future Red Raiders will be in action. Unfortunately, one commit will not be on the field the rest of this season. Here is a look at this week's schedule for the commits and top remaining targets.

2019 Commitments

Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland

Pearland @ Cinco Ranch: Saturday, September 15th

Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar

Lamar vs. West Brook: Friday, September 14th

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

College Station @ Huntsville: Friday, September 14th

Alan Orona, K, La Grange

La Grange vs. La Vernia: Friday, September, 14th

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore @ Westfield: Thursday, September 13th

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore @ Westfield: Thursday, September 13th

Markel Reed, DB, Temple

Temple vs. Harker Heights: Friday, September 14th

Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central @ Cedar Park: Friday, September 14th

*Will not play due to injury

Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower

Eisenhower @ Strake Jesuit: Friday, September 14th

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

BYE

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West

Magnolia West vs. (Richmond, TX) Foster: Friday, September 14th

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington vs. Abernathy: Friday, September 14th

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto @ Bishop Dunne: Saturday, September 15th

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

Sachse vs. Plano East: Friday, September 14th

Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse

Whitehouse @ Melissa: Thursday, September 13th

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff vs. Wilmer-Hutchins: Friday, September 14th

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell

Coppell vs. Allen: Friday, September 14th

Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield Legacy @ Mansfield: Friday, September 14th

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}