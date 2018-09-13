Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
It is week three of high school football in Texas and several future Red Raiders will be in action. Unfortunately, one commit will not be on the field the rest of this season. Here is a look at this week's schedule for the commits and top remaining targets.
2019 Commitments
Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland
Pearland @ Cinco Ranch: Saturday, September 15th
Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar
Lamar vs. West Brook: Friday, September 14th
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
College Station @ Huntsville: Friday, September 14th
Alan Orona, K, La Grange
La Grange vs. La Vernia: Friday, September, 14th
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore @ Westfield: Thursday, September 13th
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore @ Westfield: Thursday, September 13th
Markel Reed, DB, Temple
Temple vs. Harker Heights: Friday, September 14th
Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central
San Angelo Central @ Cedar Park: Friday, September 14th
*Will not play due to injury
Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower
Eisenhower @ Strake Jesuit: Friday, September 14th
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
BYE
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West
Magnolia West vs. (Richmond, TX) Foster: Friday, September 14th
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington vs. Abernathy: Friday, September 14th
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto @ Bishop Dunne: Saturday, September 15th
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
Sachse vs. Plano East: Friday, September 14th
Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse
Whitehouse @ Melissa: Thursday, September 13th
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff vs. Wilmer-Hutchins: Friday, September 14th
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell
Coppell vs. Allen: Friday, September 14th
Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield Legacy @ Mansfield: Friday, September 14th