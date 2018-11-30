Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-30 10:22:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
@Maitland_III
Staff Writer

Chux Nwabuko III - Twitter

Texas Tech made it official last night with the hiring of Matt Wells as the program's 16th head coach. One of Wells' first tasks will be to keep the 2019 recruiting class in tact. Several committed prospects have business of their own to attend to this weekend. The playoffs are heating up as teams are vying for a shot at the state championship. Here is a look at this week's schedule for the Area round of the playoffs.

2019 Commitments

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore vs. Katy: Friday, November 30th @ NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore vs. Katy: Friday, November 30th @ NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington vs. Hamlin: Friday, November 30th @ Iowa Park

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff vs. Aledo: Friday, November 30th @ Midlothian Stadium

Chux Nwabuko III, RB Hutto

Hutto vs. Richmond Foster: Friday, November 30th @ Waller ISD Stadium

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage

Midlothian Heritage vs. Carthage: Friday, November 30th @ The Star (Frisco, TX)

2020 Commitments

Wilson Long, QB, Austin Regents

Regents vs. Houston Second Baptist: Friday, November 30th

