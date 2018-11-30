Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
Texas Tech made it official last night with the hiring of Matt Wells as the program's 16th head coach. One of Wells' first tasks will be to keep the 2019 recruiting class in tact. Several committed prospects have business of their own to attend to this weekend. The playoffs are heating up as teams are vying for a shot at the state championship. Here is a look at this week's schedule for the Area round of the playoffs.
2019 Commitments
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore vs. Katy: Friday, November 30th @ NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore vs. Katy: Friday, November 30th @ NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington vs. Hamlin: Friday, November 30th @ Iowa Park
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff vs. Aledo: Friday, November 30th @ Midlothian Stadium
Chux Nwabuko III, RB Hutto
Hutto vs. Richmond Foster: Friday, November 30th @ Waller ISD Stadium
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage
Midlothian Heritage vs. Carthage: Friday, November 30th @ The Star (Frisco, TX)
2020 Commitments
Wilson Long, QB, Austin Regents
Regents vs. Houston Second Baptist: Friday, November 30th